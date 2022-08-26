Latest update August 26th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GEA installs solar system at Kamwatta Primary School

Aug 26, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) back in July this year installed a 3.16kWp Solar PV system along with a 19.2kWh Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at the Kamwatta Primary School in Region One.

Teachers of the Kamwatta Primary School

The items for the installation at the Kamwatta Primary School were provided by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to support Government’s sustainable energy interventions at community/public buildings in the Hinterland.

Kamwatta is a riverine satellite village of Santa Rosa/Moruca located along the Moruca River, in Region One (Barima-Waini). GEA conducted an Energy Needs Assessment earlier in 2022 in the village with the objective of providing energy for the Primary School.

Solar PV array (3.16kWp) installed on the roof of the Kamwatta Primary School

The Guyana Energy Agency said, in a press release that in exercising its mandate, it provided support to the Primary School for the transportation and installation of the solar PV and battery energy storage systems. This initiative will provide a renewable, stable and reliable electricity supply to the Primary School for its daily activities, benefiting approximately three hundred and twenty-eight (328) students and twenty-seven (27) staff members, including teachers and ancillary staff. Also, its operation will result in the avoidance of an estimated 2,715 kg of CO2 emissions annually.

The teachers present at the time of the solar PV system’s installation expressed their gratitude for the initiative, stating that it will allow them to better utilise the Primary School’s services and provide better learning opportunities for the students. GEA’s Engineers provided training to two (2) male and two (2) female teachers at the facility on the operation and maintenance of the system.

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Trinity Cup Tennis in Trinidad Guyanese Girls are U-14 Trinity Cup Champs

Trinity Cup Tennis in Trinidad Guyanese Girls are U-14 Trinity Cup...

Aug 26, 2022

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Rebel Tennis Club’s Renola Jordan and Paula Kalekeyzi, representing Guyana were crowned Trinity Cup girls under14 Champions after the pair defeated Trinidadians...
Read More
FIFA delivers Training Course for Refs in Guyana

FIFA delivers Training Course for Refs in Guyana

Aug 26, 2022

ExxonMobil/Pepsi Boys U-14 Schools Football Tournament… Final eight gainfully earn quarterfinal spots

ExxonMobil/Pepsi Boys U-14 Schools Football...

Aug 26, 2022

LBFC’s 2nd Endurance Circuit Cycling Meet on Sunday

LBFC’s 2nd Endurance Circuit Cycling Meet on...

Aug 26, 2022

RFA/GFF 2022 Senior Leagues Guyana Rush Saints, male and female teams crowned champions

RFA/GFF 2022 Senior Leagues Guyana Rush Saints,...

Aug 26, 2022

Nat Footballers to leave for CONCACAF U17 qualifiers 

Nat Footballers to leave for CONCACAF U17...

Aug 26, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • BLAME IT ON THE GOVERNMENT

    Kaieteur News – There is almost an instinctive propensity for persons to either blame or hold the government responsible... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]