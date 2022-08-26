GDF Chief-of-Staff on military exchange programme in Florida

Latest update August 26th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 26, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Chief-of-Staff, of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Godfrey Bess recently spearheaded a four-day military exchange visit to the Florida National Guard Headquarters, St. Augustine, Florida.
The exchange allowed for discussions on current threats, state partnerships, current and future programmes, and necessary joint cooperation during these volatile times, the GDF said in a release. Brigadier Bess and team used the opportunity to re-establish the Force’s commitment to fruitful partnerships with the Florida National Guard, particularly in the areas of military exchanges and training opportunities for members of the GDF at various levels. Brigadier Bess conveyed gratitude on behalf of His Excellency Dr. Irfaan Ali, to both the Governor of Florida and the Adjutant General of the FLNG for their continuous support to the GDF for over two decades. These opportunities, he said, have aided in the capacity building of ranks and the establishment of structures and doctrine. The GDF will host the Caribbean Women Peace and Security conference in the upcoming week as its stance on global peace and cooperation solidifies.
