Latest update August 26th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

FIFA delivers Training Course for Refs in Guyana

Aug 26, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation Refereeing Department has successfully completed the facilitation of a FIFA member association training course for its match officials at the National Training Centre.

The standard week-long FIFA course involved intensive physical training.

The standard five-day course, led by FIFA Referee Development Officer Javier Santos, is part of the world governing body’s regular activities to support the capacity building of referees worldwide in order to maintain standards in the officiating of matches.

GFF referees were put through their paces by the FIFA instructors.

Referees and assistant referees from across the country were put through their paces by the FIFA team, including theoretical classroom and practical field sessions, as well as fitness conditioning.

“We have seen a very good attitude from the referees,” FIFA’s Santos said. “They were very enthusiastic. Every time we visit this country, we have seen a good improvement.”

The course offered an opportunity to update referees on the latest interpretation and changes to the Laws of the Game, and focused on areas such as handball, offside and penalty decisions.

“Training is important – it is ongoing and it never stops,” said GFF Executive Committee member and Head of Refereeing Dion Inniss.

“We always have to be reminded of the fundamentals and the foundations of what we do.” First time attendee Selena Persaud, an assistant referee from Region 7, said the course was ‘very interactive and informative’.

“I’ve learned a lot, as everyone did,” she said. “It has shown me that there is room for improvement, and it was a great experience.”

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Trinity Cup Tennis in Trinidad Guyanese Girls are U-14 Trinity Cup Champs

Trinity Cup Tennis in Trinidad Guyanese Girls are U-14 Trinity Cup...

Aug 26, 2022

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Rebel Tennis Club’s Renola Jordan and Paula Kalekeyzi, representing Guyana were crowned Trinity Cup girls under14 Champions after the pair defeated Trinidadians...
Read More
FIFA delivers Training Course for Refs in Guyana

FIFA delivers Training Course for Refs in Guyana

Aug 26, 2022

ExxonMobil/Pepsi Boys U-14 Schools Football Tournament… Final eight gainfully earn quarterfinal spots

ExxonMobil/Pepsi Boys U-14 Schools Football...

Aug 26, 2022

LBFC’s 2nd Endurance Circuit Cycling Meet on Sunday

LBFC’s 2nd Endurance Circuit Cycling Meet on...

Aug 26, 2022

RFA/GFF 2022 Senior Leagues Guyana Rush Saints, male and female teams crowned champions

RFA/GFF 2022 Senior Leagues Guyana Rush Saints,...

Aug 26, 2022

Nat Footballers to leave for CONCACAF U17 qualifiers 

Nat Footballers to leave for CONCACAF U17...

Aug 26, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • BLAME IT ON THE GOVERNMENT

    Kaieteur News – There is almost an instinctive propensity for persons to either blame or hold the government responsible... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]