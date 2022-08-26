FIFA delivers Training Course for Refs in Guyana

Latest update August 26th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 26, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation Refereeing Department has successfully completed the facilitation of a FIFA member association training course for its match officials at the National Training Centre.
The standard five-day course, led by FIFA Referee Development Officer Javier Santos, is part of the world governing body’s regular activities to support the capacity building of referees worldwide in order to maintain standards in the officiating of matches.
Referees and assistant referees from across the country were put through their paces by the FIFA team, including theoretical classroom and practical field sessions, as well as fitness conditioning.
“We have seen a very good attitude from the referees,” FIFA’s Santos said. “They were very enthusiastic. Every time we visit this country, we have seen a good improvement.”
The course offered an opportunity to update referees on the latest interpretation and changes to the Laws of the Game, and focused on areas such as handball, offside and penalty decisions.
“Training is important – it is ongoing and it never stops,” said GFF Executive Committee member and Head of Refereeing Dion Inniss.
“We always have to be reminded of the fundamentals and the foundations of what we do.” First time attendee Selena Persaud, an assistant referee from Region 7, said the course was ‘very interactive and informative’.
“I’ve learned a lot, as everyone did,” she said. “It has shown me that there is room for improvement, and it was a great experience.”
Aug 26, 2022By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Rebel Tennis Club’s Renola Jordan and Paula Kalekeyzi, representing Guyana were crowned Trinity Cup girls under14 Champions after the pair defeated Trinidadians...
Aug 26, 2022
Aug 26, 2022
Aug 26, 2022
Aug 26, 2022
Aug 26, 2022
Kaieteur News – The house of Vincent Alexander at Lot 3, Vincent Alexander Street in Madrid is a lovely place. The... more
Kaieteur News – There is almost an instinctive propensity for persons to either blame or hold the government responsible... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Haiti has never been far from wide-scale human suffering, grave political instability,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]