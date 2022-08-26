ExxonMobil/Pepsi Boys U-14 Schools Football Tournament… Final eight gainfully earn quarterfinal spots

Latest update August 26th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 26, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Petra organized ExxonMobil/Pepsi Boys U-14 Schools Football Tournament has reached the quarterfinal stage following eight intriguing wins on Wednesday in the round-of-16 stage at the Ministry of Education Ground.
There were more blowout victories than closely contested matches as Dolphin Secondary opened the day with a huge 8 – 0 win over St. Winefride. Jason Sandiford (14’, 39’, 48’) recorded a hat-trick in the match and was supported by Tyshawn James (1’, 6’), who scored in the first minute, along with Damani Hardy (10’), Malakai Gowan (24’) and Kellon Alleyne (36’).
In the match that followed, Lodge brushed aside East Ruimveldt 4 – 0 with a goal each coming from Emmanuel Tinch (6’), Samuel Tinch (18’), Melchezedec Holder (40’) and Cleon LaRose (42’).
Next, Patentia sank New Central 5 – 0 as Omarion Dawson (30’, 39’) led with a double, while a goal each came from Devon Anderson (16’), Tristan Roberts (22’) and Shawn Griffith (24’).
Ann’s Grove then trounced Plaisance Bosco 5 – 0. Selwyn Fraser (5’, 7’, 38’) stepped out with a hat-trick while Isaiah Pellew (3’) and Devon Chance (10’) accounted for the other two goals.
West Ruimveldt steamrolled Westminster 9 – 0 compliments of a double helmet-trick from Donovan Welcome (2’, 6’, 11’, 12’) and Wayne Solomon (26’, 28’, 29’, 31’) and a successfully strike from Mark Johnson in the 37th minute.
Cummings Lodge won 3 – 0 against Tucville as Nicholas Watts (39’, 42’) and Duquan Thom (18) produced the goals.
The penultimate match of the day saw Charlestown squeeze past Freeburg 2 – 1. Nicholas Nieuelder’s (10’, 40’) two goals overshadowed the lone goal of Jeremiah Lawrence, who pulled on back for his side in the 48th minute.
The day wrapped up with a nail-biter that ended with North Ruimveldt emerging victorious against New Campbellville by a 3 – 2 score line. A goal apiece from Joshua Augustine (6’), Dalon Wray (30’) and Jarel Smith (39’) was enough to gain North Ruimveldt the result as Dwayne Wallace’s (34’, 40’) double proved futile in the end.
