Latest update August 26th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

$73M estimated for renovation works at Port Mourant, Mibicuri hospitals

Aug 26, 2022 News

With some $1 billion allocated this year to upgrade health facilities across all regions, the Ministry of Health is preparing to use part of the proceeds to renovate the patient ward at the Mibicuri Hospital and construct a new patient building at the Port Mourant Hospital.

The ministry’s projects which opened yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office are estimated to cost $28 million and $44 million respectively. At the opening, a total of 19 contractors placed bids to execute the works at Port Mourant Hospital while 24 bid for the renovation works at Mibicuri.

Also opened at NPTAB was a contract for the construction of an access road to the Blairmont Waste Management Facility. This is a project being undertaken by the Ministry of Local Government.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Health

Construction of new patient building at Port Mourant Hospital Complex, Corentyne, Region Six.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Renovation to patient ward at Mibicuri Hospital, Black Bush Polder.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development
Construction of access road to Blairmont Waste Management Facility, Phase 2.

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Trinity Cup Tennis in Trinidad Guyanese Girls are U-14 Trinity Cup Champs

Trinity Cup Tennis in Trinidad Guyanese Girls are U-14 Trinity Cup...

Aug 26, 2022

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Rebel Tennis Club’s Renola Jordan and Paula Kalekeyzi, representing Guyana were crowned Trinity Cup girls under14 Champions after the pair defeated Trinidadians...
Read More
FIFA delivers Training Course for Refs in Guyana

FIFA delivers Training Course for Refs in Guyana

Aug 26, 2022

ExxonMobil/Pepsi Boys U-14 Schools Football Tournament… Final eight gainfully earn quarterfinal spots

ExxonMobil/Pepsi Boys U-14 Schools Football...

Aug 26, 2022

LBFC’s 2nd Endurance Circuit Cycling Meet on Sunday

LBFC’s 2nd Endurance Circuit Cycling Meet on...

Aug 26, 2022

RFA/GFF 2022 Senior Leagues Guyana Rush Saints, male and female teams crowned champions

RFA/GFF 2022 Senior Leagues Guyana Rush Saints,...

Aug 26, 2022

Nat Footballers to leave for CONCACAF U17 qualifiers 

Nat Footballers to leave for CONCACAF U17...

Aug 26, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • BLAME IT ON THE GOVERNMENT

    Kaieteur News – There is almost an instinctive propensity for persons to either blame or hold the government responsible... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]