$73M estimated for renovation works at Port Mourant, Mibicuri hospitals

With some $1 billion allocated this year to upgrade health facilities across all regions, the Ministry of Health is preparing to use part of the proceeds to renovate the patient ward at the Mibicuri Hospital and construct a new patient building at the Port Mourant Hospital.

The ministry’s projects which opened yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office are estimated to cost $28 million and $44 million respectively. At the opening, a total of 19 contractors placed bids to execute the works at Port Mourant Hospital while 24 bid for the renovation works at Mibicuri.

Also opened at NPTAB was a contract for the construction of an access road to the Blairmont Waste Management Facility. This is a project being undertaken by the Ministry of Local Government.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Health

Construction of new patient building at Port Mourant Hospital Complex, Corentyne, Region Six.

Renovation to patient ward at Mibicuri Hospital, Black Bush Polder.

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Construction of access road to Blairmont Waste Management Facility, Phase 2.