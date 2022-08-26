38 new COVID-19 infections

Kaieteur News – With two patients still admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, the Ministry of Health on Thursday disclosed that within the last 24hours, they have recorded a total of 38 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 70,926.

The ministry via its latest dashboard also stated that eight persons are now in institutional isolation, 302 are in home isolation and two are quarantine institutionally. To date, a total of 69,336 persons have recovered from the virus.