Latest update August 26th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

38 new COVID-19 infections

Aug 26, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – With two patients still admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, the Ministry of Health on Thursday disclosed that within the last 24hours, they have recorded a total of 38 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 70,926.

The ministry via its latest dashboard also stated that eight persons are now in institutional isolation, 302 are in home isolation and two are quarantine institutionally. To date, a total of 69,336 persons have recovered from the virus.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Trinity Cup Tennis in Trinidad Guyanese Girls are U-14 Trinity Cup Champs

Trinity Cup Tennis in Trinidad Guyanese Girls are U-14 Trinity Cup...

Aug 26, 2022

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Rebel Tennis Club’s Renola Jordan and Paula Kalekeyzi, representing Guyana were crowned Trinity Cup girls under14 Champions after the pair defeated Trinidadians...
Read More
FIFA delivers Training Course for Refs in Guyana

FIFA delivers Training Course for Refs in Guyana

Aug 26, 2022

ExxonMobil/Pepsi Boys U-14 Schools Football Tournament… Final eight gainfully earn quarterfinal spots

ExxonMobil/Pepsi Boys U-14 Schools Football...

Aug 26, 2022

LBFC’s 2nd Endurance Circuit Cycling Meet on Sunday

LBFC’s 2nd Endurance Circuit Cycling Meet on...

Aug 26, 2022

RFA/GFF 2022 Senior Leagues Guyana Rush Saints, male and female teams crowned champions

RFA/GFF 2022 Senior Leagues Guyana Rush Saints,...

Aug 26, 2022

Nat Footballers to leave for CONCACAF U17 qualifiers 

Nat Footballers to leave for CONCACAF U17...

Aug 26, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • BLAME IT ON THE GOVERNMENT

    Kaieteur News – There is almost an instinctive propensity for persons to either blame or hold the government responsible... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]