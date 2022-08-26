38 new COVID-19 infections

Latest update August 26th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 26, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – With two patients still admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, the Ministry of Health on Thursday disclosed that within the last 24hours, they have recorded a total of 38 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 70,926.
The ministry via its latest dashboard also stated that eight persons are now in institutional isolation, 302 are in home isolation and two are quarantine institutionally. To date, a total of 69,336 persons have recovered from the virus.
Aug 26, 2022By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Rebel Tennis Club's Renola Jordan and Paula Kalekeyzi, representing Guyana were crowned Trinity Cup girls under14 Champions after the pair defeated Trinidadians...
Kaieteur News – The house of Vincent Alexander at Lot 3, Vincent Alexander Street in Madrid is a lovely place. The... more
Kaieteur News – There is almost an instinctive propensity for persons to either blame or hold the government responsible... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Haiti has never been far from wide-scale human suffering, grave political instability,... more
