Trotman resigns from Parliament

…AFC to decide on replacement soon

Kaieteur News – Alliance For Change (AFC) Executive, Raphael Trotman has tendered his resignation to the National Assembly, making way for new leadership.

The announcement was made yesterday by the Party’s Chairperson, Catherine Hughes in a release to the media. She explained that Trotman, a former Minister under the Coalition administration will not be returning when Parliament reconvenes in October. His letter was sent to the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr. Sherlock Isaacs on Tuesday and will take effect from next week.

In an invited comment, Hughes told Kaieteur News that the party is still finalising which of its members will be taking the former minister’s seat in the House. On the other hand, she noted that the AFC will not be required to seek the approval of the Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton on this replacement. Instead, she said that former President and Leader of the List, Mr. David Granger will be informed of the AFC’s candidate to take his place. “What is required is that we would have to inform the Leader of the List and we would have to give him the name of the replacement,” she clarified.

Trotman has been reportedly battling illness for some time now. The AFC said Trotman had indicated before the staging of its National Conference in June of this year that he would not be available for nomination, as he would be resigning mid-term in the life of the 12th Parliament, which commenced in 2020. At the time, he explained his decision will allow for rotation and space for new leadership training.

“Accordingly, Mr. Trotman has now officially communicated to the Party Leader that in keeping with his commitment in August 2020, he will resign from the 12th Parliament immediately to honour his promise,” the AFC said.

The Alliance For Change noted that he will nonetheless remain part of the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) and will continue to provide counsel to the leadership of the AFC on a range of national and regional developments which includes rendering “his expert counsel on the nascent oil production sector”.

The political group said it is proud of the work provided by its member over the years. Trotman has served as a Member of the National Assembly continuously from 1998 to present. During that time, he served as the 10th Speaker of the National Assembly. He also represented the AFC on many Standing and Select Committees including – Constitution Reform, Security, Foreign Affairs and Natural Resources, and contributed to the passage of scores of critical pieces of legislation. In addition, he also led several parliamentary delegations to international conferences and meetings in the United Kingdom, Sri Lanka, Peru, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Barbados, Mexico, and New Zealand, among others. During the tenure of the last APNU/AFC administration, Trotman served firstly as Minister of Governance and then as Minister of Natural Resources. Trotman was one of the three founders of the AFC.