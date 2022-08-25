Trinity Cup Tennis C/Ships in T&T concludes tomorrow

With the Trinity Cup Tennis Championships set conclude on tomorrow none of the five members of the Rebel Tennis Club have qualified for the main draw.

However, 12-year-old Nathan DeNobrega reached the Boys 14 semi-final (Consolation) by defeating Darius Rahaman (TT) 4/0,4/2. That game was scheduled for last Evening.

Trinidadian Connor Carrington ousted Guyanese Navindra Arjune(GUY) 4/0,4/1 in the boys 14 (consolation), while Renola Jordan/Paula Kalekeyzi(GUY) came back from 4/1 down in the first set to upset the number one seed Brianna Harricharran/ Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith(TT) 7/6(1), 6/0.

The Guyanese duo was to play in the semifinal yesterday Evening.

Jordell Chapman/Aaron Subero(TT) defeated Nathan DeNobrega/Navindra Arjune(GUY) 6/2,2/6,11/9 in the Boys 14 Quarterfinal. (Sean Devers)