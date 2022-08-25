Latest update August 25th, 2022 12:16 AM

Trinity Cup Tennis C/Ships in T&T concludes tomorrow

Aug 25, 2022 Sports

With the Trinity Cup Tennis Championships set conclude on tomorrow none of the five members of the Rebel Tennis Club have qualified for the main draw.

Renola Jordan/Paula Kalekeyzi (left) upset number one seed Brianna Harricharran/Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith of T&T.

However, 12-year-old Nathan DeNobrega reached the Boys 14 semi-final (Consolation) by defeating Darius Rahaman (TT) 4/0,4/2. That game was scheduled for last Evening.

Nathan DeNobrega reached the Boys 14 semi-final (Consolation) by defeating Darius Rahaman.

Trinidadian Connor Carrington ousted Guyanese Navindra Arjune(GUY) 4/0,4/1 in the boys 14 (consolation), while Renola Jordan/Paula Kalekeyzi(GUY) came back from 4/1 down in the first set to upset the number one seed Brianna Harricharran/ Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith(TT) 7/6(1), 6/0.

The Guyanese duo was to play in the semifinal yesterday Evening.

Jordell Chapman/Aaron Subero(TT) defeated Nathan DeNobrega/Navindra Arjune(GUY) 6/2,2/6,11/9 in the Boys 14 Quarterfinal. (Sean Devers)

 

 

 

 

