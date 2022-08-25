Trinity Cup Tennis C/Ships in T&T concludes tomorrow

Latest update August 25th, 2022 12:16 AM
Aug 25, 2022 Sports
With the Trinity Cup Tennis Championships set conclude on tomorrow none of the five members of the Rebel Tennis Club have qualified for the main draw.
However, 12-year-old Nathan DeNobrega reached the Boys 14 semi-final (Consolation) by defeating Darius Rahaman (TT) 4/0,4/2. That game was scheduled for last Evening.
Trinidadian Connor Carrington ousted Guyanese Navindra Arjune(GUY) 4/0,4/1 in the boys 14 (consolation), while Renola Jordan/Paula Kalekeyzi(GUY) came back from 4/1 down in the first set to upset the number one seed Brianna Harricharran/ Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith(TT) 7/6(1), 6/0.
The Guyanese duo was to play in the semifinal yesterday Evening.
Jordell Chapman/Aaron Subero(TT) defeated Nathan DeNobrega/Navindra Arjune(GUY) 6/2,2/6,11/9 in the Boys 14 Quarterfinal. (Sean Devers)
