The shocking state N/A Hospital

Dear Editor,

I wish to add my voice to the frontal call by Mr. Glenn Lall of the Kaieteur News against the derelict and gross mismanagement of the New Amsterdam Public Hospital by the current and previous Government of Guyana and the Health Ministry.

The IDB article states:

After 18 years of no upgrades, maintenance…

– Surgical room has mould and fungus-infested walls

– Complex without proper working toilets

– Patients being treated in stockroom

– equipment outdated, structures dilapidated

I was born in New Amsterdam at 19 Strand and some of my siblings were born in that hospital when it was housed and located at 25 Charles Place. My mother passed in Ward 3 of that hospital many years ago and this article by the IDB which appears to be factual as it is consistent with the health care standards in Guyana almost makes me so very sad.

I wish to compliment Mr. Glenn Lall on his courage and bravery to call out those responsible for the reckless health care of Guyanese families.

Why are Guyanese both resident in Guyana and outside of its borders so silent at the irresponsible management and derelict handling of the health care for Guyanese families by Governments that are elected to exactly complete the reverse?

This silence is a blanket of evil that gives those in authority a green light to continue this horrible treatment of Guyanese families.

https://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com/2022/08/21/idb-finds-new-amsterdam-hospital-in-shocking-state/

Kris Kooblall

Toronto, Canada