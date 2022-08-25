Taxi driver hijacked by passenger – Car later recovered

By Shervin Belgrave.

Kaieteur News – Carjackers have struck again, this time one of them on Tuesday, posed as passenger to lure a unsuspecting taxi driver into a trap and to be hijacked at Dookie Road, Soesdyke, on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

Kaieteur News made contact with the Taxi Base from where the now distraught taxi driver worked, and was able to confirm that one of its cars, a new model Allion, was indeed hijacked while heading up the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) during the evening hours.

This media house received information that the fake passenger hired the car and told the driver, a 48-year-old Roxanne Burnham Gardens man, that he wanted to go to Timehri but as they were getting close, he changed his destination to Dookie Road and it was there that he and some other accomplices pounced on the taxi driver and stole his car.

The carjackers, however, were not so lucky to get away with their crime because swift police action led to the recovery of the stolen car before it was stripped, and arrested the suspects. Not only did they find the stolen car, but one of the suspects led them to the location where six other cars suspected to be stolen were found.

According to a statement sent out late last evening by the Guyana Police Force, investigators received a tip off and went to the home of a 26-year-old suspect at Kuru Kuru, Soesdyke-Linden Highway. After conducting a search, they found an illegal firearm, a 9MM pistol, along with several car lights and bumpers.

The suspect then led ranks to the backlands in St. Cuthbert’s Mission, where the car stolen from the Green Ice Taxi Driver was found. Also in the area while conducting investigations, cops found another car that was reported stolen on August 14. Police identified the second car, a Toyota Premio, bearing license plate PSS 1871- one of three cars that Kaieteur News had recently reported stolen in one week.

Police reported that the car thieves had removed its engine, front suspension, and other parts. As ranks were exiting the area, they saw two men, a 30-year-old of Kuru Kuru and a 29-year-old of Linden in a car driving toward the location where the stolen cars were found. They were stopped and questioned.

They claimed that they were heading to St Cuthbert’s Mission but police did not believe their tale and arrested them too. Upon their return to the Police Station, investigators grilled them some more and were able to receive additional information which led them to recover five more stripped motorcars in a valley at Long creek.

The Allion was the seventh car to have been reported stolen this month and Kaieteur News understand that the number could be high as 25.

So far police were able to recover five of the seven cars that were stolen, rescue a hijacked taxi driver from his car trunk, and nab four suspects after a shootout. One of the suspects nabbed in a shootout is dead, another is hospitalized, and the remaining two have been slapped with 13 charges and remanded to prison.

Police had also captured another man, Dinash Persaud, in Essequibo, Region two, with a stolen Toyota Fielder Wagon he had allegedly hijacked from his girlfriend on August 14 at Blairmont, Berbice, Region Six. He too has been remanded to prison