Taxi driver busted with illegal gun

Latest update August 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 25, 2022 News
– Says he bought it to protect himself
Kaieteur News – Police on Wednesday busted a 38-year-old taxi driver of ‘B’ Field, Sophia with an unlicensed gun at Norton Street and Mandela Avenue.
The bust was made around 06:30hrs while the man was transporting two passengers in his car. According to a police report, ranks had received a tip off about the taxi driver and proceeded to intercept his Toyota 212 motorcar. They conducted a search on the man and found a .38 revolver with five matching rounds of live ammunition along with a spent shell. When asked if he had a firearm license, the taxi driver said no and told the ranks that he had bought the gun from the interior to protect himself. Police arrested the man and impounded his car at the East La Penitence Police Station. He remains in custody as ranks continue their investigation.
