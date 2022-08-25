Latest update August 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Taxi driver busted with illegal gun

Aug 25, 2022 News

– Says he bought it to protect himself

Kaieteur News – Police on Wednesday busted a 38-year-old taxi driver of ‘B’ Field, Sophia with an unlicensed gun at Norton Street and Mandela Avenue.

The .38 revolver seized by ranks from the taxi driver.

The bust was made around 06:30hrs while the man was transporting two passengers in his car.  According to a police report, ranks had received a tip off about the taxi driver and proceeded to intercept his Toyota 212 motorcar. They conducted a search on the man and found a .38 revolver with five matching rounds of live ammunition along with a spent shell. When asked if he had a firearm license, the taxi driver said no and told the ranks that he had bought the gun from the interior to protect himself. Police arrested the man and impounded his car at the East La Penitence Police Station.  He remains in custody as ranks continue their investigation.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Trinity Cup Tennis C/Ships in T&T concludes tomorrow

Trinity Cup Tennis C/Ships in T&T concludes tomorrow

Aug 25, 2022

With the Trinity Cup Tennis Championships set conclude on tomorrow none of the five members of the Rebel Tennis Club have qualified for the main draw. However, 12-year-old Nathan DeNobrega reached...
Read More
“Mixed pace and spin worked for me in ODIs” – Sinclair

“Mixed pace and spin worked for me in ODIs”...

Aug 25, 2022

Canada-based Guyanese Debidayal strikes century (131*) in Canada

Canada-based Guyanese Debidayal strikes century...

Aug 25, 2022

Lusignan Club Barefoot Wines/Ansa McAl tourney on Saturday

Lusignan Club Barefoot Wines/Ansa McAl tourney...

Aug 25, 2022

Two Boxers to Compete at Schoolboys Tournament in Guyana

Two Boxers to Compete at Schoolboys Tournament in...

Aug 25, 2022

C’bean Queen! Khalil beat Fernandes inWomen’s final

C’bean Queen! Khalil beat Fernandes inWomen’s...

Aug 25, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • The boys from Brazil

    Kaieteur News – The President of Guyana, at an event hosted in Bartica, said that he is interested in getting things... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]