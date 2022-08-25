Second America invasion, or is it the 10th

Dear Editor,

I notice my fellow Americans are re-registering their presence in this country, with bigger and bigger footprints. I must congratulate His Excellency, President Ali, in being able to see the light, and getting with the programme, during his recent summoning to Washington. If anything, the one thing that has kept repeating itself is how a prostrate and dependent nation like Guyana is at the command of the Western superpower. When I combine some of the more prominent developments following the Washington ‘powwow’ (and peace pipe smoking), it is obvious that a new American Invasion of Guyana is underway. Though I have lost count, this has to be approaching doubt digits for a hapless nation led by helpless leaders subservient to the ‘juggernaut of the north’ (Cheddi Jagan himself).

The latest announcement, this one from the Hon. Vice President himself, is that “Only Western technologies will be used for gas-to-shore power plant” (Demerara Waves, August 20). I am going to give America’s General Electric the clear edge over Germany’s Siemens, for this is one of the fruits of the Washington call-up, which I sum up like this: Think American. Buy American. And it is of this that we are getting more confirmation daily. Before that, the word came down from the heights of the PPP Government that the Americans again (who else?) would be conducting a study of hydropower in this country. Clearly, the Americans do get around, and did get down to business during those meetings in Washington. My take is that once the Americans are involved in such hydropower studies, then it is highly likely to be only American companies that would be building any such facilities here. I must check to see if I have any shareholdings in such companies.

Also, it was during the time when my brothers, the President and Vice President, were over there, and enjoying the tender ministrations of ranking officials at State and Commerce, as well as Vice President Harris, that we heard of EXIM bank extending a US$2B lending facility to this country. Quite frankly, but with a bow to politeness, I don’t think that it was a credit line in which they had any say. It was ‘this is for Guyana’ and that was the end of the discussion. Or in mafiosi terms, there was an offer to which refusal would not have been the most recommended of reactions.

Editor, when I add up these developments, there is clear and convincing evidence that the Americans are on the move, and the Chinese are being moved out of contention. Given that the latter is so entrenched here in every community, and at every layer nationally, the Americans have their work cut out for them, but a start has been made. Though I have nothing against the Chinese, I am all for the new American muscle flexing, and for the simple reason that I prefer their way of doing business, which is the lesser of two evils. On another note, the presence of CNOOC in that ExxonMobil-led consortium developing Guyana’s oil industry must be a source of consternation, a bone in the throat of the Western capitalists. I wonder how much the Chinese would want for a buyout of their share. I look at all this, and discern that America is putting its stamp of authority on Guyana, calling the shots, and showing who is boss. The only losers (for the time being) are our politicians who are forced to explore other avenues to steal from those big projects that they once partnered with the folks from the East.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall