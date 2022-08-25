PM leads Guyana delegation at Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference

Latest update August 25th, 2022 12:17 AM
Kaieteur News – A Guyanese delegation is currently attending the 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) hosted by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Canada Region in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.
This event seeks to address the critical issues facing today’s Parliaments, the Parliament Office of Guyana said. Over 600 Parliamentarians, Parliamentary staff, and decision-makers are in attendance.
The Guyanese delegation includes the Prime Minister, Hon. Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Anthony Phillips, M.S.S., M.P., Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Manzoor Nadir, M.P, Minister of Public Service, Hon. Sonia S. Parag, M.P., Opposition Member of Parliament, Mr. Vincent P. Henry, M.P., and Parliamentary Executive Officer, Ms. Carletta Charles.
During the Conference, there will meetings such as the 38th CPA Small Branches Conference, the 7th Triennial Conference of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP), the 65th CPA General Assembly, meetings of the CPA Executive Committee, and the Society of Clerks at the Table (SoCATT) meetings. Furthermore, elections for the Chairperson of the CPA Executive Committee, the Chairperson of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians, the Chairperson of the CPA Small Branches, and the CPA Treasurer for new terms of office will be conducted during this event.
The 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference is one of the largest annual gatherings of Commonwealth Parliamentarians from across the Commonwealth. The Conference will conclude on August 26, 2022.
