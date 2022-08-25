Mother of two burnt with hot porridge

Latest update August 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 25, 2022 News
– Husband on the run
Kaieteur News – A mother of two was on Tuesday reportedly burnt with a pot of hot porridge by her reputed husband at their home located at La Parfaite Harmonie on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD).
The burnt woman identified as Annalee Gonsalves, 20, is presently at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) nursing severe burns to her back, face, and other parts of her body.
According to her mother, Bibi, she received news that her daughter was burnt on Wednesday.
Kaieteur News was told that Gonsalves in-laws are alleging that she had sustained her injuries in cooking accident where the pot of porridge exploded on her.
Bibi, however said, that when they visited her on Wednesday morning she told them that it was her husband who had thrown the pot of porridge on her.
Gonsalves was too weak to relate more details to them about the incident but allegedly related that her mother-in-law had told her to say that it was an accident.
Police are currently hunting her husband identified as a 24-year-old-man for questioning.
