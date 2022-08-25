“Mixed pace and spin worked for me in ODIs” – Sinclair

At just 22, Rose Hall Town, Berbice, Guyana and West Indies off-spinner, Kevin Sinclair made a successful ODI debut against New Zealand earlier this month by taking five-wickets from three matches at an average of 24.60 and an economy rate of 4.34 and best of 4-41.

In his first ODI series Sinclair was fourth among the wicket-takers and the third among his team.

Sinclair was one of two bowlers to capture a 4-for… the other being Tim Southee who had 4-22 in the series which New Zealand won 2-1.

The Berbician, who grew up in Guyana’s oldest Town, New Amsterdam, has played six T20 internationals but none since June 29, 2021, when West Indies were beaten by one run by South Africa in Grenada.

Sinclair has 14 T20 games in the CPL after making his in 2000 for St Kitts Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors before making his debut for his home Franchise and the Patriots the next year.

Without playing white ball cricket since September last year, Sinclair was called up for West Indies ‘A’ team duties against Bangladesh ‘A’ from August 2-20 at the Daren Sammy Cricket ground, St. Lucia.

Sinclair, who came to prominence when he had lowest economy rate in the 2009 Regional Super50 in Trinidad when he aided the West Indies emerging players to win the tournament in their debut season.

The off-spinner, who was an opening batter from his County Berbice in the 2014 U-15 Inter-County tournament, was not picked in the 2022 CPL for any of the teams.

In fact, it was his unrelated namesake Junior Sinclair who took his place in the Warriors Franchise as an off-spinner who can bat.

Unfortunately for Kevin, the CPL bought before he got his international recall.

“I’m confident about CPL still after not being snapped up by anyone,” said Sinclair he was a bit surprised at his ODI call-up.

“No I didn’t expect that one coming after being selected for the A team against Bangladesh but I was still confident about being back in the senior team,” explained the Berbician who said he did a few things different in the ODI series

“Obviously I mix my pace and spin the ball more…I leant a lot from this series about spinning the ball more and using the angles of the crease,” disclosed Sinclair.

The rookie spoke about his main challenge. “Coming up against batters like Guptill, Conway, Mitchell it was a challenge but I back my skills and abilities, I would say a wide range of persons helped with my bowling so far like Clyde Butts. Sean Devers, Kevin Darlington and international spinner Mahedy Hassan Miraz,” continued Sinclair.

Sinclair, whose favorite way of dismissing a batter is LBW or bowled, that he was not looking too far ahead but putting in the work and staying disciplined to put in performance.

Sinclair’s biggest supporter is his grandfather whose home was gutted by fire in Berbice while he was out.

“I heard the news when I was about to leave the hotel for the game where I made my debut, it was tough, but I hold in my emotions and go on to perform,” concluded Sinclair. (Sean Devers)