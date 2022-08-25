Man pleads guilty for drug possession

Kaieteur News – A 57-year-old man will be spending the next six months behind bars after pleading guilty on Tuesday to a charge which stated that he had narcotics in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The man was identified Michael ‘Mikey’ Singh of Middle Road, Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and he made his court appearance at the Magistrate Court before Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool.