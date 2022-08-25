Man pleads guilty for drug possession

Latest update August 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 25, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A 57-year-old man will be spending the next six months behind bars after pleading guilty on Tuesday to a charge which stated that he had narcotics in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The man was identified Michael ‘Mikey’ Singh of Middle Road, Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and he made his court appearance at the Magistrate Court before Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool.
Aug 25, 2022With the Trinity Cup Tennis Championships set conclude on tomorrow none of the five members of the Rebel Tennis Club have qualified for the main draw. However, 12-year-old Nathan DeNobrega reached...
Aug 25, 2022
Aug 25, 2022
Aug 25, 2022
Aug 25, 2022
Aug 25, 2022
Kaieteur News – I cannot count the times I wrote on this page about a certain feeling that episodically comes over... more
Kaieteur News – The President of Guyana, at an event hosted in Bartica, said that he is interested in getting things... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Haiti has never been far from wide-scale human suffering, grave political instability,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]