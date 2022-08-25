Man found dead after complaining of feeling unwell

Latest update August 25th, 2022 12:18 AM
Aug 25, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A Pomeroon man was on Monday found dead underneath a house at Bartica, Region Seven mere hours after telling the owner of the property that he was feeling unwell.
Police have identified the man as Trevor Adams of Pomeroon River, Region Two. His remains were reportedly found around 18:15hrs underneath the property at Sixth Street, Bartica. The owner of the property told investigators that the man lived in a dilapidated house at the same location and around 15:30hrs Monday he told her that he was not feeling well. She was reportedly heading out at the time and had advised him to seek medical attention before leaving.
When the woman returned she reportedly found him lying motionless underneath her house. Police were alerted and ranks were sent to her home. After realising he was dead, crime scene detectives examined the body for marks of violence but none was seen. Investigators are now awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of his death.
