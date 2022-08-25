Latest update August 25th, 2022 12:18 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man found dead after complaining of feeling unwell

Aug 25, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A Pomeroon man was on Monday found dead underneath a house at Bartica, Region Seven mere hours after telling the owner of the property that he was feeling unwell.

Police have identified the man as Trevor Adams of Pomeroon River, Region Two. His remains were reportedly found around 18:15hrs underneath the property at Sixth Street, Bartica. The owner of the property told investigators that the man lived in a dilapidated house at the same location and around 15:30hrs Monday he told her that he was not feeling well. She was reportedly heading out at the time and had advised him to seek medical attention before leaving.

When the woman returned she reportedly found him lying motionless underneath her house. Police were alerted and ranks were sent to her home. After realising he was dead, crime scene detectives examined the body for marks of violence but none was seen. Investigators are now awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of his death.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Trinity Cup Tennis C/Ships in T&T concludes tomorrow

Trinity Cup Tennis C/Ships in T&T concludes tomorrow

Aug 25, 2022

With the Trinity Cup Tennis Championships set conclude on tomorrow none of the five members of the Rebel Tennis Club have qualified for the main draw. However, 12-year-old Nathan DeNobrega reached...
Read More
“Mixed pace and spin worked for me in ODIs” – Sinclair

“Mixed pace and spin worked for me in ODIs”...

Aug 25, 2022

Canada-based Guyanese Debidayal strikes century (131*) in Canada

Canada-based Guyanese Debidayal strikes century...

Aug 25, 2022

Lusignan Club Barefoot Wines/Ansa McAl tourney on Saturday

Lusignan Club Barefoot Wines/Ansa McAl tourney...

Aug 25, 2022

Two Boxers to Compete at Schoolboys Tournament in Guyana

Two Boxers to Compete at Schoolboys Tournament in...

Aug 25, 2022

C’bean Queen! Khalil beat Fernandes inWomen’s final

C’bean Queen! Khalil beat Fernandes inWomen’s...

Aug 25, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]