Lusignan Club Barefoot Wines/Ansa McAl tourney on Saturday

Aug 25, 2022 Sports
The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) has scheduled another tournament for this Saturday which has been sponsored by Barefoot Wines/Ansa McAl.
Club PRO William Walker indicated that Ansa Mcal under their Barefoot Wines brand has agreed to sponsor Saturday’s event with Tee off time being 12:30pm.
Registration closes at 5pm Friday 26th August 2022 and contact can be made with the Lusignan Golf Club on 220-5660 to register.
The Format will be a Medal play over 18 holes and shotgun start.
Prizes will be awarded for the:
Overall Best Net
1st Place – Trophy
2nd Place – Trophy
3rd Place – Trophy
Best Gross
Nearest to Flag – Hole #4
Longest Drive – Hole #5
