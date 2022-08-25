Lusignan Club Barefoot Wines/Ansa McAl tourney on Saturday

The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) has scheduled another tournament for this Saturday which has been sponsored by Barefoot Wines/Ansa McAl.

Club PRO William Walker indicated that Ansa Mcal under their Barefoot Wines brand has agreed to sponsor Saturday’s event with Tee off time being 12:30pm.

Registration closes at 5pm Friday 26th August 2022 and contact can be made with the Lusignan Golf Club on 220-5660 to register.

The Format will be a Medal play over 18 holes and shotgun start.

Prizes will be awarded for the:

Overall Best Net

1st Place – Trophy

2nd Place – Trophy

3rd Place – Trophy

Best Gross

Nearest to Flag – Hole #4

Longest Drive – Hole #5