Latest update August 25th, 2022 12:13 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Lusignan Club Barefoot Wines/Ansa McAl tourney on Saturday

Aug 25, 2022 Sports

The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) has scheduled another tournament for this Saturday which has been sponsored by Barefoot Wines/Ansa McAl.

Club PRO William Walker indicated that Ansa Mcal under their Barefoot Wines brand has agreed to sponsor Saturday’s event with Tee off time being 12:30pm.

Registration closes at 5pm Friday 26th August 2022 and contact can be made with the Lusignan Golf Club on 220-5660 to register.

The Format will be a Medal play over 18 holes and shotgun start.
Prizes will be awarded for the:

Overall Best Net
1st Place – Trophy
2nd Place – Trophy
3rd Place – Trophy
Best Gross
Nearest to Flag – Hole #4

Longest Drive – Hole #5

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Lusignan Club Barefoot Wines/Ansa McAl tourney on Saturday

Lusignan Club Barefoot Wines/Ansa McAl tourney on Saturday

Aug 25, 2022

The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) has scheduled another tournament for this Saturday which has been sponsored by Barefoot Wines/Ansa McAl. Club PRO William Walker indicated that Ansa Mcal under their...
Read More
Two Boxers to Compete at Schoolboys Tournament in Guyana

Two Boxers to Compete at Schoolboys Tournament in...

Aug 25, 2022

C’bean Queen! Khalil beat Fernandes inWomen’s final

C’bean Queen! Khalil beat Fernandes inWomen’s...

Aug 25, 2022

Get ready to vote for the Skyexch 6ixty Fan Ball

Get ready to vote for the Skyexch 6ixty Fan Ball

Aug 24, 2022

Round-of-16 kicks off today

Round-of-16 kicks off today

Aug 24, 2022

Guyana Tourism Authority Director Baksh commits support for Nexgen Golf and GGA

Guyana Tourism Authority Director Baksh commits...

Aug 24, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]