Family altercation leaves one dead, another in lock-ups

Kaieteur News – A family altercation on Saturday last at Well Road, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, ended with a 50-year-old man being killed and his 20-year-old relative in the police lock-ups under investigation.

The dead man has been identified as Collin Wishart and according to police the altercation that claimed his life took place around 14:00hrs. His relative now in custody of police, told investigators that Wishart had begun behaving disorderly around 03:00hrs that morning. He claimed that the man had started hitting the walls of their home disturbing him and other family members and the neighbours close by.

The man’s behaviour, according to the relative, continued into the afternoon and escalated around 14:00hrs when he tried to attack him in their yard with a cutlass. He allegedly managed to fend off a chop with his left hand and Wishart returned to his room inside the house and continued to behave disorderly. This time Wishart reportedly threatened to kill his own sister and began pelting her with bottles. The relative said that he entered the house and decided to intervene. He allegedly pushed Wishart into a room and tried to calm him down but the man began to “fight up”.

During the scuffle, claimed the relative, Wishart fell and hit his head on the bed frame before falling to the ground where he remained motionless. Police were called to the scene, and crime scene experts reported that injuries were seen to Wishart’s left side eye area, his forehead, below and above one of his ears and to his right wrist. Wishart was reportedly transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead and then transported to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home. The 20-year-old relative remains in custody at the East La Penitence Police Station.