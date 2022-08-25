Canada Funds Migrant Project in Region 7

Kaieteur News – Canadian High Commissioner, Mark Berman, and a team earlier this week made a project-monitoring visit to Region 7 to engage with partners on the implementation of the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI) economic resilience project in the region.

The project is being executed by the Hope Foundation to provide critical support to the communities currently hosting Venezuelan migrants, the High commission said in a Press Release. The project provides training and support to migrants and local residents to improve their socio-economic situation. The on-going project agenda through CFLI is geared towards addressing these issues.

Through the project being supported by Canada on Monday, staff from ten (10) service provider agencies including the Guyana Police Force and the Bartica Hospital, were provided with certificates after completing the First Responders for Psychological Support training to work with Venezuelan migrants and other vulnerable clients.

High Commissioner Berman in his remarks at the ceremony quoted a statement by the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, noting that the migrants are often on a journey marked by trauma, barriers, and loss, and host communities like Region 7, needed to build its capacity to address areas of vulnerability. He went on to congratulate the local governing bodies for their work with regards to integrating the migrant families into the local communities.

“We must acknowledge the efforts of host countries like Guyana for their continued commitment and demonstration of leadership in welcoming and integrating this massive surge of people,” the High Commissioner stated. “To the participants of the Psychological First Aid training, your expertise will be an integral contribution to building a social infrastructure that will benefit not just the migrant families but the broader community,” he added.

Mayor of Bartica, His Worship Gifford Marshall, recognised and welcomed the work of partners in the region and singled out the Regional Education Officer and the Bartica Police Force who he thanked for supporting the efforts of town to provide services to the migrant families. The certificate ceremony was attended by representatives of these agencies who are currently working closely with the Hope Foundation on the project. Representatives of International Migrant Organisation, HIAS, were also present.

Another aspect of the visit included an on the ground visit to Iterballi and the surrounding communities were the High Commissioner and team were able to meet with residents and hand over care packages consisting of menstrual hygiene and sanitary products. The High Commissioner noted that the access to clean sanitary and hygiene products was limited for many persons and informed residents that in partnership with the Hope Foundation, the High Commission hopes to support improving the standards of living for the families.

“Access to menstrual products is a basic necessity and a key part of sexual and reproductive health and rights. That’s exactly why we are taking concrete steps to address the barriers related to affordability,” he stated. In addition to the Psychological First Aid training and distribution of sanitary and hygiene products, the High Commission is also funding classes in cosmetology, food preparation, and catering services to provide the residents with income generating skills. Through the Hope Foundation, work will also be done to improve the literacy levels of the residents and provide job-readiness skills training, entrepreneurship, and small business empowerment classes. A total of 40 persons including both Guyanese and migrant residents will be trained.

The visit to the Region provided High Commissioner Berman with a firsthand insight on the work the Government of Guyana is already doing, and how Canada can further support the local government and partner activities. On Monday High Commissioner Berman had one on one meetings with Regional Chairman for Region 7, Mr. Kenneth Williams, and Mayor Gifford Marshall, where he was informed of the priority areas of concern for the region and where Canadian support would be most needed and beneficial. The Hope Foundation has been working in Bartica for over to 20 years to provide community based health, social and youth friendly services. Canada’s first project with the organisation was in 1998 and this year the organisation has benefitted from funding through the CFLI to execute this key project.