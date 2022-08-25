Latest update August 25th, 2022 12:14 AM

Canada-based Guyanese Debidayal strikes century (131*) in Canada

Aug 25, 2022 Sports

Tidy opening batsman Adrian Debidayal hit an impressive 131 not out to pilot Kaieteur International Sports Club to a commanding 106-run win over Bangla Warriors Cricket Club last Sunday at Ashtonbee Park, in the 2022 Scarborough Cricket Association Premier 50-overs competition.

Kumar Debidayal

The right-handed Debidayal stroked 13 fours as his team reached a respectable 279-2 from the 50-overs, while Bangla Warriors only replied with 173 all out in the 45th over.

Debidayal got brilliant support from Marcus Nandu who made 79 and 41 from Raqib Shamsudeen.

When Bangla Warriors batted, Mushfique Ahmed offered a fight with 35 while MD Asifujjamun Khan Chowdhury scored 20.

Off-spinner Tyrone Persaud picked up 3-13 from 5.4 overs. There were two wickets each for Debidayal, Shamsudeen and Kevin Ramchand.

Meanwhile, Debidayal stated that he was elated to register a hundred in Canada. He also scored four half-centuries in the same competition. He hit 76, 71, 67 and 71 and mentioned that he credited his performances so far to hard work and commitment.

He also revealed that he wants to see his team come out victorious.

 

 

