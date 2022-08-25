Latest update August 25th, 2022 12:14 AM
Aug 25, 2022 News
An apology is hereby tendered to Mr. Tony Vieira for using an undesirable connotation of the word intransigence in the headline of his letter which was published in our Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Edition under the caption Because of PPP’s intransigence, the sugar industry is in the state it’s in“.
Please be assured that this mistake was void of malice since we do, and always will, appreciate your contribution to our letter pages.
Aug 25, 2022Tidy opening batsman Adrian Debidayal hit an impressive 131 not out to pilot Kaieteur International Sports Club to a commanding 106-run win over Bangla Warriors Cricket Club last Sunday at Ashtonbee...
Aug 25, 2022
Aug 25, 2022
Aug 25, 2022
Aug 24, 2022
Aug 24, 2022
Kaieteur News – I think most people around the world who watch CNN will know the name, Brian Stelter. Mr. Stelter hosted... more
Kaieteur News – About three weeks ago, the Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Social Services lauded the state of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Haiti has never been far from wide-scale human suffering, grave political instability,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]