APOLOGY

Aug 25, 2022

An apology is hereby tendered to Mr. Tony Vieira for using an undesirable connotation of the word intransigence in the headline of his letter which was published in our Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Edition under the caption Because of PPP’s intransigence, the sugar industry is in the state it’s in“.

Please be assured that this mistake was void of malice since we do, and always will, appreciate your contribution to our letter pages.

