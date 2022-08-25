Anyone can apply for a hemp license

Dear Editor,

Permit me a few lines to respond to a letter published in the Monday, August 22, 2022 edition of the Stabroek News titled ‘Hemp bill offering a new crop to a selected few’.

In my response, I also wish to clarify some misconceptions and reiterate a few points that were previously mentioned in an article that was issued to members of the press last week.

In the letter, the writer said that the recently passed Hemp Bill was discriminatory as clause 23 of the Bill “gives the Minister the power to designate geographical areas, by Order subject to the negative resolution of the National Assembly, to cultivate or manufacture industrial hemp and hemp related products.” The writer also pointed out that the minister had already designated Regions Six and Ten for hemp and said that this was also discriminatory in a sense.

Editor, the Minister while speaking on several occasions about the cultivation of industrial hemp in Guyana explained that Regions Six and Ten were earmarked for the initial cultivation of hemp-the keyword being initial. As with any new project, more so with agriculture-related projects, you have to start somewhere.

Minister Mustapha also explained why these regions were selected. Apart from the economic activities in both regions being affected by the closure of two major operations (the sugar estates in Region Six and the call center in Linden, Region Ten), these regions possess the ideal soil composition necessary for the successful cultivation of hemp.

The letter also stated that “…with the AG echoing the sentiment that “there are large conglomerates waiting for approval of the bill to commence production”, this paints a picture of small farmers being kept out of hemp cultivation.”

Again, Editor, Minister Mustapha explained that the Bill itself clearly states that anyone can apply for a hemp license for planting or manufacturing especially small-holding farmers and young people given the new and lucrative opportunities that will come with the establishment of this new industry.

It should also be made clear that the establishment of the regulatory body, which will comprise representatives from the Ministries of Agriculture, Health, and Home Affairs, the Guyana Forensic Laboratory, and other related institutions including the private sector, is vital to ensuring the requirements are met before issuing licenses for the cultivation of hemp or the manufacturing of by-products. The writer pointed out that should the Authority reject an application or suspend a license, those individuals can appeal to the Minister.

It should be made clear that an appeal to the Minister does not guarantee that a decision made by the Authority will be overturned, but gives that person or persons the opportunity to petition a decision that they feel was not justly made. It would then be up to the Minister to engage the Authority to ascertain the facts and make a decision based on what the law stipulates and is presented by both parties.

The cultivation of industrial hemp will be a new industry for Guyana with massive potential for those directly and indirectly involved. Indeed, hemp is not a new crop in a worldly sense but with Guyana taking the lead on agriculture in Caricom, President Ali and Minister Mustapha should be complimented for taking this bold step to ensure Guyanese are afforded the opportunity to benefit from all this is to come with its establishment. The evidence is clear and the numbers don’t lie. With the establishment of this new industry, Guyana is poised to tap into the global hemp market which was valued at US$4.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$10.6 billion by 2025 and US$18.6 billion by 2027.

Rather than questioning past governments’ inability to get the ball rolling on the cultivation of hemp in Guyana, let us focus on the fact that this Government, the Irfaan Ali-led Government, was able to swiftly take the necessary steps to facilitate the establishment of such a lucrative industry that is set to create additional jobs for our citizens and earn more foreign exchange for our country.

Yours respectfully,

Janell Cameron

Public Relations Officer,

Ministry of Agriculture