An effort in futility!

Dear Editor,

I have been following the commentaries in your newspapers for a while, and had taken the decision to not comment on anything anymore. The reason being that for several years after the return to democracy with free and fair elections and the intervention of the Carter Center, there should have been a wave of “fresh Air” and a return to good governance once again in Guyana. The expectation of a wonderful future in Guyana was high.

Alas, over the last 20 years, there has been nothing but disappointment and disdain at the frequent nonsense we read about, some of them so ridiculous that you question if it can be true. Commentators across the board identify with repetition, the numerous acts of violence, robberies in uncivil society, the political nonsense, the alleged corruption and other acts of persons, corporations and organisations who operate above and outside the law. The legal and moral compass appears never to be a consideration.

Despite commentators like Freddie Kissoon, et al, beating their heads and fingers to call attention to several ills, no cognizance is taken of these well intended attempts. Sadly it appears that our Beautiful Guyana is being controlled by people who are bent on throwing it to the ashes. In the last 20 years, all we see is a total mismanagement of eye popping amounts of money, No one speaks of millions anymore but Billions and Billions of dollars being spent but there is no apparent accountability. What in heaven’s name has happened to this expenditure? Is it all in the USA? Is that why the US doesn’t bother with these big fishes?

The Oil and Gas industry was given away and we are being robbed with our eyes open by EXXON, the person who signed the lopsided contract should be castrated. Contracts are made and work is not finished or there is incomplete work, Our money is being spent but we see workers coming from overseas and Guyanese workers left to rot. All the while our elected guardians don’t appear to be bothered, or just pay lip service with an eye on being re-elected, only to continue the nonsense.

As for the condition of the New Amsterdam hospital, (my prompt to write), why would anyone believe that a forensic audit of the yearly budgeted expenditure would result in any tangible result? An effort in futility! Despite the 2020 exercise by well intended new actors, it appears to be business as usual today.

It is indeed unfortunate that the average person has no hope except to escape.

Sincerely,

Mr. G. Kissoon