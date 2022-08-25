A party gat to pick its own representative

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Suppose me and you gat a partnership. Is now time fuh me pick me representative fuh sit pon de Board of Directors but you want to tell me who I gat fuh pick. If de person gan be representing me, is me who gat fuh pick de person, not you.

Dat is wah playing out with de APNU and de AFC. Dem gat fuh pick somebody fuh sit as Vice Chairperson in one ah dem Region. But de APNU nah want de AFC pick dem choice, dem want fuh decide who gan be de AFC choice.

Imagine if dat formula bin use fuh de Leader of the Opposition. Imagine if dem Opposition parliamentarians did tell de PNCR dat while de position muss go to de PNC/R, is de parliamentarians gat to pick de person.

Now Trotty resign from de National Assembly. Is de AFC gat fuh pick a replacement because he from de AFC. But wah gan happen if de AFC can’t decide who replacing Trotty? Wah gan happen is de APNU want de parliamentarians fuh decide?

De rule must be general and it must be consistent. Wah good fuh Peter muss good fuh Paul. If de APNU concede dat de AFC should get de Vice Chairmanship of de Region, is de AFC gat to pick de person because is dem representative.

But dat is politics fuh yuh in Guyana. It always gat some intrigue. But dem wah gat de quarrel deserve each other.

Talk half, leff half.