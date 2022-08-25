A party gat to pick its own representative

Latest update August 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 25, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Suppose me and you gat a partnership. Is now time fuh me pick me representative fuh sit pon de Board of Directors but you want to tell me who I gat fuh pick. If de person gan be representing me, is me who gat fuh pick de person, not you.
Dat is wah playing out with de APNU and de AFC. Dem gat fuh pick somebody fuh sit as Vice Chairperson in one ah dem Region. But de APNU nah want de AFC pick dem choice, dem want fuh decide who gan be de AFC choice.
Imagine if dat formula bin use fuh de Leader of the Opposition. Imagine if dem Opposition parliamentarians did tell de PNCR dat while de position muss go to de PNC/R, is de parliamentarians gat to pick de person.
Now Trotty resign from de National Assembly. Is de AFC gat fuh pick a replacement because he from de AFC. But wah gan happen if de AFC can’t decide who replacing Trotty? Wah gan happen is de APNU want de parliamentarians fuh decide?
De rule must be general and it must be consistent. Wah good fuh Peter muss good fuh Paul. If de APNU concede dat de AFC should get de Vice Chairmanship of de Region, is de AFC gat to pick de person because is dem representative.
But dat is politics fuh yuh in Guyana. It always gat some intrigue. But dem wah gat de quarrel deserve each other.
Talk half, leff half.
Aug 25, 2022With the Trinity Cup Tennis Championships set conclude on tomorrow none of the five members of the Rebel Tennis Club have qualified for the main draw. However, 12-year-old Nathan DeNobrega reached...
Aug 25, 2022
Aug 25, 2022
Aug 25, 2022
Aug 25, 2022
Aug 25, 2022
Kaieteur News – I cannot count the times I wrote on this page about a certain feeling that episodically comes over... more
Kaieteur News – The President of Guyana, at an event hosted in Bartica, said that he is interested in getting things... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Haiti has never been far from wide-scale human suffering, grave political instability,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]