Latest update August 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

$64.9M contract awarded for rehabilitation of Vlissengen, Lamaha intersection

Aug 25, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A $64.9 million contract has been awarded for the rehabilitation and upgrade of the Vlissengen Road and Lamaha intersection.

Sections of the crumbing Vlissengen Road

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill said with works commencing on Saturday, commuters will soon have improved access when the stretch of road, measuring more than 100 metres is rehabilitated.  “The part of Lamaha Street to Vlissengen Road that is sinking, the contract has already been awarded and that work should begin this week,” Minister Edghill stated.

The works are expected to be completed within four months and will be executed by Devcon Construction and Contracting Services. Kester Hinds, Manager-Traffic/Safety/Maintenance at the Ministry, explained that a concrete revetment will be built to retain the existing road. The thoroughfare will also be widened to facilitate a left turning lane at the intersection, and the pedestrian walkway will be affixed to the revetment.

The PPP/C Administration continues to place heavy emphasis on ensuring Guyanese have access to quality roads. In 2022 alone, $76.7 billion was allocated through the national budget for roads and bridges. Of that sum, $15.2 billion was earmarked for miscellaneous roads. This facilitated the upgrade and rehabilitation of roads in Regions, Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, and 10. The ministry received another $3 billion in supplementary funding in July to continue development in 70 local authority areas across the country. (DPI)

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Trinity Cup Tennis C/Ships in T&T concludes tomorrow

Trinity Cup Tennis C/Ships in T&T concludes tomorrow

Aug 25, 2022

With the Trinity Cup Tennis Championships set conclude on tomorrow none of the five members of the Rebel Tennis Club have qualified for the main draw. However, 12-year-old Nathan DeNobrega reached...
Read More
“Mixed pace and spin worked for me in ODIs” – Sinclair

“Mixed pace and spin worked for me in ODIs”...

Aug 25, 2022

Canada-based Guyanese Debidayal strikes century (131*) in Canada

Canada-based Guyanese Debidayal strikes century...

Aug 25, 2022

Lusignan Club Barefoot Wines/Ansa McAl tourney on Saturday

Lusignan Club Barefoot Wines/Ansa McAl tourney...

Aug 25, 2022

Two Boxers to Compete at Schoolboys Tournament in Guyana

Two Boxers to Compete at Schoolboys Tournament in...

Aug 25, 2022

C’bean Queen! Khalil beat Fernandes inWomen’s final

C’bean Queen! Khalil beat Fernandes inWomen’s...

Aug 25, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • The boys from Brazil

    Kaieteur News – The President of Guyana, at an event hosted in Bartica, said that he is interested in getting things... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]