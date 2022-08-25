47 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Latest update August 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 25, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Wednesday stated that within the last 24hour period they have recorded a total of 47 new COVID-19 infections across the country.
The 47 new cases the ministry via its latest dashboard reported, are that of 26 men and 21 women. The dashboard also revealed that two patients are still admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 11 persons are in institutional isolation, 296 are in home isolation and two are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 69,301 persons have recovered from the virus.
