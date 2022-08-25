45 families displaced as Kaikan hit by massive floods

Kaieteur News – Region Seven Chairman, Kenneth Williams, has confirmed that heavy rains experienced over the last few days has caused massive flooding in Kaikan.

Kaikan is a small Region Seven community close to Venezuelan border with Guyana. The Chairman has released photographs showing the severity of the floods. Wooden homes and shops were almost covered. Residents were seen manoeuvring their way through chest and neck-high water levels to higher grounds.

According to Williams, more than 45 families have been affected and displaced. The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) is currently in the area conducting an assessment of the situation in the area alongside officials of the Region Seven Regional Democratic Council (CDC). A promise has been made to provide relief to the affected residents.