UG’s 60th Anniversary Fund Raising Drive… UG Foundation, DDL collaborate to launch Special Limited Edition Rum

Kaieteur News – The University of Guyana Foundation (UGF) in collaboration with Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) on Thursday, August 18, 2022, launched a Special Limited Edition Rum, blended exclusively by DDL in honour and celebration of the University of Guyana’s 60th anniversary at the Black Magenta, Ground Floor of the Georgetown Club.

The University of Guyana (UG) was established on October 3, 1963, and therefore becomes 60 on October 3, 2023. There are 60 activities planned for the year running up to UG’s diamond anniversary and the year itself. The UGF was launched in February 2022.

The Foundation, UG noted in a press release, is intended to assist in funding gaps that exist within the university and in creating an endowment for the future.

All proceeds from the sale of the world-class rum will go to the UG Foundation. The funds will then be directed towards four specific activities which fall within the mandate of the Foundation and agreed to in collaboration with UG. The Foundation’s funding drive is slated to revolve around these four grand challenges, which have 11 specific objectives. These objectives appear as priority initiatives. These are investing in human capital, creating a green university, modernising essential systems and services, and accelerating innovation through centres of excellence and research institutes.

University of Guyana’s Vice-Chancellor (VC), XI, Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin, in her remarks, though a non-drinker herself, expressed great satisfaction and joy as she uncapped the first bottle of the limited edition rum. She said: “I am accustomed to unboxing books and getting the new scent. As I did so for the rum, I was quite impressed with the packaging and design of this special edition commemorating UG’s 60thAnniversary.”

Providing a brief historical background, the VC noted that the late Dr. Yesu Persaud, former Chairman of DDL, was also the patron of the UGF which is an offshoot from one he founded 20 years ago but is now defunct. She told the gathering that Dr. Persaud was very passionate about seeing the university develop and moving from strength to strength.

Prof. Mohamed Martin told the audience that the UGF has several chapters in various countries working towards creating an Endowment Fund for the University of Guyana, which will go towards ensuring that students are provided with the necessary facilities and services that will allow them to become the best they can be. The VC pointed out that the funds received from subventions, fees, or gifts are not always predictable; hence the necessary action must be taken to fill the existing gaps.

Prof. Mohamed Martin pointed out that the Chancellor of UG, Prof. Edward Greene, has set a very ambitious target of US$60 million for the UGF, starting this October when the University will be heading into its 60th year. “The US$60M will focus on the building of a state-of-the-art sports facility, to build an auditorium that can house 700 and more people, to start a scholarship programme to increase staff development and capacity building, to assist in rebuilding the heart of the University – the UG library – and several other small infrastructural development projects,” the VC outlined. The VC also thanked the new Chair of DDL, Mr. Komal Samaroo, and his staff, including Marketing Director Sharda Verreen and DDL’s Master brewers, who developed the product.

Master Distiller at DDL Group of Companies, Mr. Lennox Caleb speaking on behalf of DDL’s Chairman, Mr. Samaroo, said, “It was an honour for DDL to play such a significant role to kick-off the institution’s UG’s 60th anniversary activities. It is portentous that DDL, through its Diamond Distillery, was able to partner with the University to specially craft this limited edition blend to celebrate the diamond anniversary of the University.”

According to the Master Distiller, when DDL and the UG Foundation embarked on the partnership for this product, the top minds in DDL, many of whom are graduates of the University, worked diligently on framing the concept, the formulation, the presentation and every aspect of the special edition rum.

“We at DDL are proud of this production and offer it as a fitting collector’s item for all alumni proud of their University association. Indeed, alumni can toast and sip this finest limited-edition rum, knowing that all proceeds will benefit the University through donation to the Foundation,” said Mr. Caleb.

In a strong marketing pitch for the special blended rum, Mr. Caleb urged persons not to hesitate in purchasing the product as it is likely to be sold out in a relatively short space of time. The rum which is specially packaged in a tube for safe transporting has an outstanding taste and is considered a “must have” souvenir for all visitors and UG Alumni. Caleb gave a masterful description of the blend which was both a lesson in rum development and an insight into the significance and magic of this special blend which was also distilled in the rarest wooden Stihl in the world aged 300 years. For a full description of Caleb’s exposition, use this link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Axwfj_OV9B6h3ST3xU8g1Os86PmvSxH0/view?usp=sharing

Co-Convener of the UGF (USA Chapter), Mr. Gabe Cunje, who came up with the idea for the development of the rum, posited that he was honoured to be giving back to Guyana’s premiere tertiary institution – the institution that has produced thousands of leaders and successful experts in multiple disciplines around the globe. He indicated that the development took over one year, a year in which he totally enjoyed his work with the Foundation and DDL.

Co-Convener of the UGF (Canada Chapter), Mr. Fidel Hinds, hailed the launch as historic and noted that it is the first of many events to celebrate the 60th anniversary of UG.

He said, “It has been one year since we started the discussions with DDL, some of us were not believers, but today we are all believers…this rum looks fantastic and I can’t wait to taste it. We are proud to celebrate the generous contribution that DDL has created for us.”

President of the UG Alumni Association (Berbice Chapter), Ms. Somattie Syrange applauded UGF for successfully launching the first of many events in commemoration of UG’s 60th anniversary. “I applaud the University of Guyana Foundation for its many efforts and DDL Limited for their readiness and urgency to collaborate with the University of Guyana to make this achievement a reality,” Ms. Syrange said.

The uncapping of the special edition of UG’s 60th anniversary rum was ably chaired by Trustee of the Foundation Mr. George Edwards. It was held at Mia Rahaman’s beautiful Black Magenta Club on Camp Street, Georgetown, and graciously attended by the United States of America Ambassador to Guyana, Ms. Sarah-Ann Lynch, British High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr. Jane Miller, European Union Representative to Guyana, Dr. Fernando Ponz Cantó, and other members of the Diplomatic Corps, UGF Trustees, members of the business community, UG officials, Members of Parliament, well-wishers and staff.

The UGF Special Limited Edition for UG’s 60th anniversary can be purchased by order through UG’s Campus Store – call (592) 672-0922, DSL stores around the country and at duty-free shops at the airports at a cost of US$100 dollars or G$22,000 per bottle.

For more information on the UGF, please visit their website at: https://ugfoundationinc.com.