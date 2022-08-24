TGA completes IATA Standard Safety Assessment

Latest update August 24th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 24, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – In August 2022, Trans Guyana Airways (TGA) completed all required audits and improvements to achieve the IATA Standard Safety Assessment (ISSA) certification. ISSA is the International Air Transport Association (IATA)’s global safety assessment for operators of smaller aircraft.
In a release, TGA revealed that Director of Operations, Capt. Andre Farinha, has said that, “Trans Guyana Airways is always endeavouring to raise our safety and operations standards in keeping with the changing landscape of our country.”
TGA is one of the two airlines from CARICOM countries on the ISSA registry.
ISSA builds on IATA’s internationally recognised IOSA programme. Assessment standards are derived directly from IOSA Standards and Recommended Practices, including elements of the ICAO Safety Management System (SMS).
Trans Guyana Airways continuously monitors all safety and operations systems through its Safety/Quality Assurance Department. The ISSA accreditation was initiated by the former Director of Safety & Quality, Capt. Jonathan Fitt, and was completed by the collective efforts and dedication of the safety team.
Bookings and inquiries can be taken by TGA’s Commercial Department at 592-222-2525, [email protected] or WhatsApp 592 608 2118.
