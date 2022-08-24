Round-of-16 kicks off today

ExxonMobil Boys U-14 Schools Football Tournament…

Kaieteur News– The Petra organised ExxonMobil Boys Under-14 Football Tournament enters its round-of-16 stage today at the Ministry of Education Ground with eight matches on the card.

Action gets underway at 14:00 hrs for the tournament which is also sponsored by Pepsi. In the first two matches that will be run simultaneously, Dolphin Secondary will meet St. Winefride Secondary, while Lodge Secondary will tackle East Ruimveldt.

One hour later, the battles continue with another two matches as New Central High take on Patentia Secondary while St. John’s Bosco Boys Orphanage go head to head with Ann’s Grove Secondary.

At 16:00 hrs, West Ruimveldt Secondary lock horns with Westminster Secondary while Cummings Lodge Secondary engage battle with Tucville Secondary.

The final two matches of the day kick off from 17:00 hrs and will see Charlestown Secondary and Freeburg play on pitch one while New Campbellville Secondary and Ruimveldt occupy the other pitch, all with hopes of advancing to the next round.

No matches from the Girls U-14 edition of the tournament will be contested today.