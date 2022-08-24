Petra launches 3rd edition of GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U-18 Football League

Kaieteur News- The Petra organization continues to press the importance of their 2022 programme with the official launch of the 3rd edition of the GuyOil/Trandewind Tankers sponsored Schools Under-18 Football League, on Tuesday.

This tournament will feature the eight quarterfinalists of the recently concluded Petra organised, Milo Schools U-18 Football Tournament, namely the victor – Christianburg/Wismar Secondary, Cummings Lodge, Dolphin, North Ruimveldt, President’s College, West Ruimveldt, Golden Grove and Friendship.

The champion of this tournament along with the runner up will automatically qualify for Petra’s KFC Goodwill Football Tournament which will comprise of six teams. Those two top finishers will compete against a field of 2 Hinterland teams and 2 foreign teams.

Additionally, the spoils for the 2022 GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers are in kind to the tune of $500,000 for the winner, $300,000 for the runner up, $200,000 for the third place finisher and $100,000 for fourth. Individual prizes include Highest Goal Scorer, Most Valuable Player, Best Goalkeeper and Most Disciplined Team.

Meanwhile, GuyOil’s Green Office was the location which hosted the simple event that was attended by Directors of Petra, Troy Mendonca and Marlan Cole, Berkeley McCalman – GuyOil Representative, Melissa Dow-Richardson – Assistant Director of Sport and Kurt Braithwaite – Head of Physical Education Department in the Ministry of Education.

In Mendonca’s brief remarks, he announced that the event is scheduled to commence on September 18 and will run until November 6, with all matches being played at the Ministry of Education Ground on Carifesta Avenue.

Mendonca said, “We are proud and happy that even after two years, GuyOil and its partner, Tradewind Tankers, have delivered to the football fraternity a sponsorship that will only enhance the sport. The League format of the tournament is most important and critical competition in any football calendar and it forms part of a complete structure that we at Petra and hopefully in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Sport and Guyana Football Federation, hope to deliver a solid schools football programme in the near feature.”

“So it is only fitting to express our gratitude to the Executives at GuyOil and their partner for such an investment in our human capital and even more to the development of football, especially at the school level,” Mendonca added.

Braithwaite stated, “I’m honoured to be part of this group establishing everything that is necessary for the growth of sport in Guyana and football taking the front page this time around makes it even better, because we have a lot of young people getting involved in the programme. The Ministry of Education is always ready and willing to collaborate with other organisation when it comes to the development of young people.”

“It’s from these kinds of tournaments that we see our young people moving on to represent Guyana. What people fail to realise is that many of times the opportunity is not always afforded to us, so this is actually what we need to see those dreams realised.”

When Joseph made his brief remarks, he commended the organisers for their work which has had a positive effect on the youths and football fraternity. He also mentioned that the choice of format for the tournament is very important in the development of youths.

A light word from the representative of the sponsor was also significant. This year, GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers has pumped an approximation of GYD$4.8m into the tournament with the assurance of supporting Petra’s cause through this event, which has had two editions before the world crisis struck.

The Assistant Director of Sport disclosed that this tournament adds to the consistency of competitions that are needed to help youths and teams develop. She further commended Petra for making an addition of such in the school system which will only auger well for both the youths and sport.