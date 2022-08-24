People frighten fuh get sick in Guyana

Kaieteur News – When dem boys read dat IDB report about dem hospitals in Guyana, dem boys almost drop dead. But den dem boys remember dat if dem drop dead, dem family gan gat to rush dem to one ah dem same hospital to pronounce dem boys dead. Suh dem boys raise up back from de dead.

Dem boys praying dat dem nat gat fuh end up in no public hospital. Dat is like a shortcut to de Maker. Dem hospitals nat up to scratch. In fact, one ah dem gat mould in de surgical room. And another one using untreated water!

Dem boys does always seh if yuh nah gat money in dis country, yuh cork duck. Yuh gat to use yuh money and guh to private hospital because yuh nah certain about de quality of treatment and care at dem public hospitals.

De IDB want fix de system. But dem bin try before. Dem give money before and it nah mek no difference.

Dem boys seh we gat to outsource we management of dem hospitals. De Cubans good at managing hospitals. We should bring dem in and ask dem fuh tek over de entire management of we hospitals.

Right now de Cubans helping de Italians. In Italy, dem gat a place call Calabria. Dem short ah doctors. And de Cubans send 500 over deh fuh help dem out. Well, if de Italians can get Cubans fuh help dem out, wah wrong with we? Goat bite we?

