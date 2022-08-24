‘Paper Shorts’ murder… Detective Sgt. Bascom submits statement to OPR

Kaieteur News – On Monday, Police Sergeant Dion Bascom made his way down to the Guyana Police Force (GPF’)s headquarters at Eve Leary, Georgetown to submit his statement to the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) regarding recent allegations he made about a high-profile investigation.

The request for his statement came after his lawyer, Nigel Hughes made it known that his client was never asked to be a part of any investigation that has since been launched against him by the OPR.

Bascom had made accusations against his bosses at the Force’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), claiming that they were bribed to cover-up the March 2021 murder of Ricardo Fagundes, popularly known as ‘Paper Shorts’.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken had called Bascom’s allegations unfounded and malicious in nature.

He also accused Bascom of breaching the Force’s code of conduct and claimed that Bascom never provided evidence to back-up his allegations and also failed to submit himself for an investigation.

Hicken also related that the OPR had conducted an investigation against Bascom and submitted a case file with recommendations to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Shalimar Ali Hack, SC, for legal advice.

Hughes had, however, refuted the claim that his client failed to cooperate with the OPR since he was never invited by the OPR to do so.

However, on Monday, Hughes told members of the media that the OPR subsequently requested Bascom’s presence and he complied. According to Hughes, they wanted a statement from him and that was submitted.

The ongoing back and forth between Bascom and the Force started after he made a Facebook live accusing them of covering-up the findings unearthed in the ‘Paper Shorts’ murder investigation.

‘Paper Shorts’ was gunned down on March 21, 2021, moments after stepping out of a popular bar on Main Street, Georgetown by two men emerging from the back seat of a white tinted Toyota Fielder Wagon.

Bascom had said that, with the use of technology, investigators were able to place Mark Richmond, a security guard with Mohamed’s Enterprise located at Lombard Street, Georgetown, at the crime scene on the night of his murder.

He said too that they were also able to establish that Richmond was in contact with prominent businessman, Azruddin Mohamed, when the crime occurred.

When this information, along with the corresponding evidence, was presented to his superior – a police superintendant by the name of Mitchell Caesar, no follow-ups were done and no suspect was arrested. Bascom added that he learnt that Caesar and another investigator had collected a $30M bribe to cover-up the case.

Mohamed, Richmond and Caesar have since denied Bascom’s allegations and have threatened to sue him for millions for defamation of character.

The GPF has also joined in to refute Bascom’s claims of an alleged cover-up, calling him a liar.

Meanwhile, Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, while speaking on the matter at a recent press conference, made it clear that although he does not know if Bascom is credible, three businessmen – Roger Khan, Tamesh Jagmohan and Azruddin Mohamed – who have also been linked to the matter will not be allowed to tarnish the reputation of the People’s Progressive Party.

If they are found guilty of being a part of any “illegal activities,” he said they will have to face the consequences.

President Mohamed Irfaan Ali in weighing in on the matter too said that he is not against Bascom receiving protection as a result of his public allegations and has since asked the Barbados-headquartered Regional Security System (RSS) to review the ‘Paper Shorts’ probe.

Ali’s request comes amidst growing calls for an independent investigation into the murder case and allegations made by Bascom of a massive cover-up.