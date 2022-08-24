Narin “excited” with Canada selection for upcoming Over-60 World Cup in Australia

Kaieteur News- Canada-based Guyanese Betram Ivan Narain has expressed excitement to represent Canada at the forthcoming International limited-over Over-60 World Cup to be held from September 2-15 in Australia.

The all-rounder stated that he would like to make an impression on the world stage.

“I [am] excited to be selected in the Canadian team for this world cup; I am really looking forward to it but more importantly I want to help Canada coming out victorious,” Narain, who hails from Essequibo Coast, mentioned.

Apart from Narain, Garvin Budhoo, is the other Guyanese-born in the 17-member travelling squad.

“We have to go out there and play good cricket; all teams would no doubt embrace the tournament to win; it is obviously a huge tournament and to play there is massive,” the leg-spinner and left-handed batsman Narain commented.

The other participating countries are: the hosts, India, South Africa, USA, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Pakistan and a Rest of the World XI.

Quizzed on how the preparations for this mega event are, Narain responded: “We had a nation-wide tournament to select the national team and base on performances the side was selected; I can say everyone is thrilled to represent this country and I am confident we coming back as the winning unit,” Narain related. He added that they have been doing lots of net sessions over the past several weeks and that has boasted their confidence tremendously. All matches will be streamed live.

The team is set to depart for Down Under Friday. Notably, the over-60 Canada Cricket is governed by Cricket Canada Masters Council.

Canada team reads: Mukesh Narula, Farouk Kirmani (Vice-Captain), Rohan Jayasekera, Stephen Williams, Philip Navaratne, Daniel Seiwdass, Shameen Baksh, Betram Narain, Eugene Soanes, Garvin Budhoo, Kariti Patel, Ian Justin, Horace Giles, Krishna Ramnarace, Kenneth Robertson, Wilson Seenathsingh, Mohammed Rameez.

Akshay Pandya (Manager), Parmeet Risum (Physiotherapist) and Nazeem Bacchus (Scorer).