Namilco making positive difference in RHTYSC Cricket

– Set to sponsor massive BCB Secondary Schools Coaching Programme

Kaieteur News– When the National Milling Company (Namilco) of Guyana assumed the role of the official sponsor for the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club’s (RHTYSC) Men’s First Division team in November 2019, it was the company’s first major investment in cricket at the local level. Over the years the company was known primarily for making major investments in football and cycling under the leadership of Bert Sukhai, a passionate believer in the transformational power of sports.

Namilco was a part sponsor of the RHTYSC for a while, having sponsored the annual awards ceremony, annual youth magazine, Christmas Village and Say Yes to Education campaign, among other programmes. The RHTYSC and its cricket teams also successfully hosted a Day of Sports at the Albion Community Centre as a part of the company’s 50th – anniversary

celebrations in May 2019.

The club and company formally cemented the official relationship later that year and in November, Namilco replaced Gizmos and Gadgets as the sponsor of the RHTYSC Under21 and First Division teams. Over the last three years, the teams have won all tournaments organised by the Berbice Cricket Board, including the Busta Champion of Champions, Ivan Madray

20/20, Pepsi 40 overs, Carib Beer 50 Overs and Elizabeth Styles under 21.

The team has also produced Kevin Sinclair, who was named to the West Indies 20/20 team and recently to the regional team for the one-day international series versus New Zealand. Kevlon Anderson also successfully represented the West Indies at the Under19 World Cup in Australia where he was one of the leading batsmen. Clinton Pestano and Kevin Sinclair also represented the Amazon Warriors in the past while the exciting Junior Sinclair would do so in the 2022 edition, being the fourth RHTYSC member to do so.

At the senior level, Pestano and Kevin Sinclair played for Guyana in the recently concluded Four Day tournament. Anderson, who is rated among the most promising young batsmen in the Caribbean, was selected by Cricket West Indies to be a part of the historic West Indies Emerging

Players Academy. Female players Shemaine Campbelle, Shakiba Gajnabi and Sheneeta Grimmond have all played for the West Indies at the international level with Campbelle scoring two fifties in the 2022 Female World Cup.

A total of nineteen RHTYSC members have represented the country at the different levels in 2022 alone or gained selection to regional teams. Jonathan Rampersaud, Jermey Sandia and Mahendra Gopilall were with the national under19 team in St Vincent, while Sohail Mohamed and Ramzan Koobir are in the national under15 team. A broken hand prevented Matthew Pottaya from being in the national under17 team.

With the support of Namilco and several other sponsors, the two teams also hosted the largest ever cricket academy in Guyana. A record one hundred and forty-five young people were in attendance and they have also established the first-ever Kiddies Cricket Academy with dozens of kids between the ages of eight and twelve years.

The two Namilco teams under the sponsorship have been involved in hundreds of personal developmental programmes over the last three years. These programmes have been held

under a wide range of sub-headings including charity, health, youth development, education, public security, coaching, awards and community development.

Among the numerous programmes hosted were the popular annual Christmas Village, Christmas Charity Programme, Covid Hampers Project, Medical Outreach, Youth Information Booklet, Covid posters and leaflets, senior citizens breakfast programme, Tribute To Teachers, Tribute to

Medical Workers, Tribute to Law Enforcement Officers, installment of solar lights across the township, upgrading of the Area Ground, Republic Bank Grade Six Summer Camp and the hosting of the Basil Butcher Trust Fund.

The Namilco teams spearheaded the construction of three homes for families over the last twelve months in their biggest project ever. Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster hailed the positive effect that Namilco has had on the two teams and described the company as a true friend of the club, which happens to be the only youth and sports club in Guyana to have ever received a national award from the Government. He stated that the company is a prime example of how the private sector can make a positive difference in the lives of youths by being a good corporate citizen,

their commitment to corporate social responsibility and their customer base.

He disclosed that the company would be renewing its sponsorship for 2022/2023 very shortly and would also be handing over a total of thirty-two new pairs of first division coloured uniforms for the upcoming season.

Namilco’s Managing Director Bert Sukhai expressed satisfaction with the company’s return on its investment over the years. Mr. Sukhai noted that the Namilco Thunderbolt under21 first division teams have represented his company’s brand with pride, honour, discipline and passion and his company was very proud to be associated with them. He urged members of the private sector to support ventures like these across the country as they serve to make a positive difference in the lives of our young people.