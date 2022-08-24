Latest update August 24th, 2022 12:59 AM

Marvin Pearson is the new President of the Essequibo Coast Pomeroon FA

Aug 24, 2022

New Essequibo Coast Pomeroon FA President Mr. Marvin Pearson addresses members following his ascension to the leadership of the Association on Saturday last.

Kaieteur News- When the Essequibo Coast Pomeroon Football Association (ECPFA) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Saturday last at the Arabian Atlantic Hotel, located at Henrietta on the Essequibo Coast, Marvin Pearson was elected as the new President, replacing Magzene Stewart who was elected, Secretary.
The full Executive Committee is as follows: President (Marvin Pearson), First Vice President (Albert Tucker), Second Vice President (Andrew Carter), Third Vice President (Royquinn Fredericks), Secretary (Magzene Stewart), Treasurer (Kofi Bascom), Assistant Secretary/Treasurer (Brandon Allicock). Ordinary Members: Marlon Conway, Devon Hardy, Lerawle Halls, and Benedict Williams.
Six of the seven eligible clubs attended the AGM, namely, Henrietta United, Wakapoa United, Queenstown FC, Mainstay Goldstar FC, Good Hope FC, and Tapakuma FC.
The ECPFA Audited Financial Report was presented and adopted by the members apart from the President’s Report which was presented by former President, Magzene Stewart.
New President Pearson in taking over the mantle, thanked the clubs for the high level of confidence they have reposed in him to lead the ECPFA to bigger and better things.  Pearson stated that his tenure would be based on transparency and strengthening the structure of the Association, by extension, the clubs.
In positing that football must always be the winner, Pearson also noted that he would be working assiduously to improve the technical development of players throughout the Association.
All clubs present, extended congratulations to the new body whilst pledging that they are committed to working collectively to position the ECPFA as one of the best in Guyana.
Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Member Services Officer, Mr. Franklin Wilson supervised Saturday’s AGM.

Members of the Essequibo Coast Pomeroon FA during Saturday’s Annual General Meeting held at the Arabian Atlantic Hotel, Henrietta.

 

Sports

