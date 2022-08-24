Husband dead, wife critical after WCB crash

Kaieteur News – After tying the blissful wedding knot on Sunday, a new bride was on Tuesday widowed and left in a critical state after she and her husband, along with two others, were involved in a car accident at Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice.

The dead man has been identified as 23-year-old overseas Guyanese Beesham Dhoray called ‘Lako’ of Queens, New York, USA. His wife, 23-year-old Viroshni Persaud called ‘Roshni’, resides at Lot 88 Canefield Settlement, Corentyne, East Berbice,

This publication understands that the dead man’s cousin, 26-year-old Novashkar Sahadeo, also an overseas based Guyanese who hails from Susannah Village, Corentyne, Berbice, was the driver of the vehicle. A fourth person, who was in the car, has been identified as Ramona Romatalli of Susannah Village

According to police, the accident occurred at approximately 15:30hrs on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, on the Bath Settlement Public Road, West Coast Berbice and involved hire car HC 7356 driven by William Darenne, 57, of Bath Settlement and PTT 7600, driven by Sahadeo.



According to reports, HC 7356 was heading east along the northern side of the Bath Public Road and Sahadeo was heading in the same direction behind HC 7356. Sahadeo reportedly tried to overtake the hire car while it was turning south, resulting in his car hitting the hire car’s front side bumper.

Sahadeo, this publication was informed, lost control of the vehicle he was driving which hit a metal pole on the northern side of the road before crashing into a concrete fence then coming to a halt.

Dhoray, his wife, Sahadeo and the fourth person were taken to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where Dhoray was pronounced dead on arrival. The others have since been transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital.

On Sunday, August 21, 2022, Dhoray and Persaud got married in a Hindu religious ceremony. Dhoray reportedly returned from the USA to tie the knot after months of planning the auspicious day.