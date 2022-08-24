Guyanese selected for ITEC scholarship in India

Latest update August 24th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 24, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A Guyanese national, Ms. Anuja Reyada Singh, has been chosen for an ITEC Scholarship to undertake a course on Using Digital And Social Media Marketing For Organisation Growth at the Lovely Professional University, Punjab, India, which will span the period August 24 –September 6, 2022.
In a release, the High Commission of India noted that Ms. Singh works with the Government of Guyana, volunteers with Art of Living and the Guyana Zoological Park.
During a meeting, High Commissioner H.E. Dr. KJ Srinivasa congratulated and briefed Ms. Singh on the ITEC programme overall and the course.
Since May 2022, the High Commission of India in Guyana restarted its on-site training in India, under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic.
To date, over 675 Guyanese have undergone training with the ITEC programme, including Officers of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Coast Guards, officers and staff of the various government ministries of Guyana and members of the public/private sector. The ITEC programme comprises of offering short term fully funded courses at prestigious institutions of India by the Government of India to select partner countries across the world.
The High Commission of India urges all Guyanese to seize the opportunity to get themselves trained at some of the most prestigious universities in India in various sectors.
For more information, persons can contact [email protected] or access website www.HCIgeorgetown.gov.in
