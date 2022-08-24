Latest update August 24th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyanese selected for ITEC scholarship in India

Aug 24, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A Guyanese national, Ms. Anuja Reyada Singh, has been chosen for an ITEC Scholarship to undertake a course on Using Digital And Social Media Marketing For Organisation Growth at the Lovely Professional University, Punjab, India, which will span the period August 24 –September 6, 2022.

Ms. Anuja Reyada Singh (centre) and Dr. KJ Srinivasa, the High Commissioner of India (right)

In a release, the High Commission of India noted that Ms. Singh works with the Government of Guyana, volunteers with Art of Living and the Guyana Zoological Park.

During a meeting, High Commissioner H.E. Dr. KJ Srinivasa congratulated and briefed Ms. Singh on the ITEC programme overall and the course.

Since May 2022, the High Commission of India in Guyana restarted its on-site training in India, under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, over 675 Guyanese have undergone training with the ITEC programme, including Officers of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Coast Guards, officers and staff of the various government ministries of Guyana and members of the public/private sector. The ITEC programme comprises of offering short term fully funded courses at prestigious institutions of India by the Government of India to select partner countries across the world.

The High Commission of India urges all Guyanese to seize the opportunity to get themselves trained at some of the most prestigious universities in India in various sectors.

For more information, persons can contact [email protected] or access website www.HCIgeorgetown.gov.in

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Get ready to vote for the Skyexch 6ixty Fan Ball

Get ready to vote for the Skyexch 6ixty Fan Ball

Aug 24, 2022

Kaieteur News- The process by which viewers can vote for the Mystery Fan Ball at the SKYEXCH 6IXTY has been announced. Fans will be able to choose between four randomly chosen deliveries in the Hero...
Read More
Round-of-16 kicks off today

Round-of-16 kicks off today

Aug 24, 2022

Guyana Tourism Authority Director Baksh commits support for Nexgen Golf and GGA

Guyana Tourism Authority Director Baksh commits...

Aug 24, 2022

Petra launches 3rd edition of GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U-18 Football League

Petra launches 3rd edition of GuyOil/Tradewind...

Aug 24, 2022

Marvin Pearson is the new President of the Essequibo Coast Pomeroon FA

Marvin Pearson is the new President of the...

Aug 24, 2022

Narin “excited” with Canada selection for upcoming Over-60 World Cup in Australia

Narin “excited” with Canada selection for...

Aug 24, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]