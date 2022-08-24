Guyana Tourism Authority Director Baksh commits support for Nexgen Golf and GGA

Kaieteur News- Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) Mr. Kamrul Baksh and several members of his team took time out on Monday to visit the Nexgen GolFun Camp being hosted by the Guyana Golf Association at Scout Association Ground on Woolford Avenue. In addition to speaking with the youths, parents and coaches, Mr. Baksh and staff were given their first golf lesson by Head Coach Aleem Hussain and they proved to possess natural talent for the game.

Director Baksh told the audience, “This is a fantastic opportunity for everyone to be involved with and the GTA pledges its support for ongoing programmes such as this because it fits our development plans for sports and tourism in Guyana. What the GGA and Nexgen Golf has done to bring awareness to the game of golf is amazing, considering the short time in which it has been accomplished and we will be here to support their long-term efforts.”

Mr. Baksh went on to speak about the benefits that golf can bring to Guyana since it’s a sport that attracts millions of players who are willing to spend top dollar for a great golf experience, “With all of the world’s attention focused on us and dozens of hotels under construction, I am happy that Mr. Hussain and his team is focusing on the development of facilities that will host worldclass golf events. This will provide our current expats, re-migrants and tourists with courses to play, thereby creating jobs and revenues for local partners.”

He also commented on the talent he had seen in Guyana, “From the short time I’ve been able to observe the players, I’m amazed at the potential I’ve seen from persons who have never touched a club before. This is an untapped source of talent that will make an impact in the golf world, especially with our support and training from these talented Nexgen Golf coaches.”

President of the GGA Aleem Hussain thanked the GTA Director whilst stating that without the massive support from numerous sponsors and the coaching team for Golf, Archery, Table Tennis, Physical Fitness and Self Defence, Drone Training and massages for the parents whilst the children learnt, the GolFun Camp could not have been as successful in the third year.

Over the past 18 months, Golf has gained national attention in Guyana through the sole efforts of the Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy in partnership with the Ministry of Education Allied Arts Unit. Thousands of learners and their families are now involved in the sport with over 100 students making history this year as they choose Golf as a PE elective at CSEC.

The Guyana government has emphasized its commitment to physical education and allocated enormous resources in the 2022 budget for the Development of sport and facilities. With record breaking numbers taking part in Golf, it is anticipated that a national team, and quite possibly an Olympic team is in the cards for the country in the very near future.

Also, with new emphasis on construction of golf courses such as Maraiko Bay Resorts, Nexgen West Side Golf Club, along with other facilities around the country, it is expected that with the influx of expats and tourism, Guyana is poised to become a golf destination in the very near future and host major tournaments.

For more information on how you can learn the game or sharpen your skills, contact the Nexgen Golf Academy via Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp 645-0944 or visit them at the Scouts Association Ground on Woolford Avenue.