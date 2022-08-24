Get ready to vote for the Skyexch 6ixty Fan Ball

Kaieteur News- The process by which viewers can vote for the Mystery Fan Ball at the SKYEXCH 6IXTY has been announced. Fans will be able to choose between four randomly chosen deliveries in the Hero CPL and SKYEXCH 6IXTY Chat App.

The result of this vote will be kept secret until the umpire signals that the Mystery Fan Ball will take place. The runs scored off this ball will be added to the team’s total as extras and as a result will not be credited to the batter’s score, and it will not be added to the bowler’s figures.

You can download the Hero CPL and SKYEXCH 6IXTY Chat App by searching for CPL 6TY Chat on your app store. This technology is powered by SAYTV.

Chris Watson, Hero CPL’s Head of Marketing, said: “No cricket tournament has brought fans closer to the action than the SKYEXCH 6IXTY and this exciting innovation will give fans real control over how the game unfolds.”