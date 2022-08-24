6 companies vying to procure books for Education Ministry

Kaieteur News – During the reading of tenders on Tuesday, it was revealed that six companies have applied for the contract to procure books for the Ministry of Education.

It was reported that out of the $74.4 billion that was allocated from this year’s budget towards the education sector, some $1.2 billion was earmarked to procure books.

The companies that bid for the contract are A1 Print Shop, E & M Essential Business Services, Kap Copy Centre, Beyond 2000 Printing Inc., F & H Printing Establishment Inc., and Matts Printing Establishment.

Also opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, five firms are vying to supply and deliver agricultural equipment to the Guyana Sugar Corporation.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Audit Office of Guyana

Supply and delivery of laptops and backup system

National Communication Network Inc.

Supply of studio lighting system – 2022

Ministry of Education

Supply and delivery of steel pans and accessories – Unit of Allied Arts, Lot 1- steel pans, Lot 2 – musical instruments.

Procurement of books

To be continued in next edition