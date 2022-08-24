6 companies vying to procure books for Education Ministry

Latest update August 24th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 24, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – During the reading of tenders on Tuesday, it was revealed that six companies have applied for the contract to procure books for the Ministry of Education.
It was reported that out of the $74.4 billion that was allocated from this year’s budget towards the education sector, some $1.2 billion was earmarked to procure books.
The companies that bid for the contract are A1 Print Shop, E & M Essential Business Services, Kap Copy Centre, Beyond 2000 Printing Inc., F & H Printing Establishment Inc., and Matts Printing Establishment.
Also opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, five firms are vying to supply and deliver agricultural equipment to the Guyana Sugar Corporation.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Audit Office of Guyana
Supply and delivery of laptops and backup system
National Communication Network Inc.
Supply of studio lighting system – 2022
Ministry of Education
Supply and delivery of steel pans and accessories – Unit of Allied Arts, Lot 1- steel pans, Lot 2 – musical instruments.
Procurement of books
To be continued in next edition
Aug 24, 2022Kaieteur News- The process by which viewers can vote for the Mystery Fan Ball at the SKYEXCH 6IXTY has been announced. Fans will be able to choose between four randomly chosen deliveries in the Hero...
Aug 24, 2022
Aug 24, 2022
Aug 24, 2022
Aug 24, 2022
Aug 24, 2022
Kaieteur News – I think most people around the world who watch CNN will know the name, Brian Stelter. Mr. Stelter hosted... more
Kaieteur News – About three weeks ago, the Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Social Services lauded the state of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Haiti has never been far from wide-scale human suffering, grave political instability,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]