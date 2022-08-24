$50M well commissioned for 3500 Wakenaam residents

– President says size of community irrelevant in ensuring equity of good life

Kaieteur News – In excess of 3000 residents of the Island of Wakenaam, Region Three are now the beneficiaries of an improved water supply, following the drilling of the Noitgedacht well to serve the community.

According to a Guyana Water Incorporated release, the new $50M well was commissioned by President Irfaan Ali on August 22, 2022 at the well station.

Addressing the gathering during the commissioning, President Ali noted that infrastructure such as this is necessary if Guyana is to continue on the path of development.

He said Wakenaam plays an important part in Guyana’s food production and this new well must be linked to a greater initiative for the community, outside of domestic use.

The President stressed that it should lead to the eventual economic prosperity of families on the island and help Guyana to tap into the $1.5B international food market.

He observed over the past two years that Wakenaam’s agricultural and water sectors have experienced a decline in investments and the realisation of this well is just the beginning of the change they can expect.

To this end, he alluded to a US$6.3M water treatment plant that Government has approved for the island. The contract for the commencement of construction is expected to be awarded next year.

This will tackle the high iron content present in the water and it translates to an improved quality of life and the ‘One Guyana’ that his Government is on a mission to achieve countrywide. According to President Ali too, the size of a community is irrelevant when it comes to ensuring equity of good life for all.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal said since assuming office, Government has consistently and significantly increased its capital investment to GWI; with this year’s allocation growing by some $3B from last year. This year’s budget is $6.2B, which the Minister said caters for increased access to water across Guyana.

This, he said, includes the rehabilitation of the wells at Fellowship and Vergenoegen, as well as the drilling of 10 new wells in Region 3.

He congratulated the drilling team at GWI for a job well done, adding that the in-house technical capacity will allow GWI to fast track works and deliver in a timely manner.

GWI’s CEO Mr. Shaik Baksh stated that Monday’s event comes on the heels of the previous wells collapsing due to age.

He explained that the well at Free and Easy, which was 46 years old and the Noitgedacht No.1 well (43 years old) dropped in production due to their age and neglect.

According to Mr. Baksh, the Basic Needs Trust Fund and the previous Administration had two failed attempts at drilling wells. However, when Government took office, consultations were held with the Neighbourhood Democratic Council on the most suitable location for the new well.

The CEO boasted that the Noitgedacht No.2 well was drilled by in-house staff to the tune of G$50M, making it the first well to be drilled by a GWI team on the coast in 35 years.

He also noted that the significant increase in level of service was applauded by the residents, which saw GWI having to repair leaks along the network due to the pressure of the water.

Regional Democratic Council Chairman for Region 3, Mr. Sheik Ahmad thanked the President for his leadership, which led to the realisation of the new well.

This, he noted, is a significant achievement for the residents, since they have been without a consistent water supply for approximately five to six years.

The Noitgedacht #2 (Wakenaam) was placed into operation at the end of January 2022 allowing 3500 residents to enjoy 24 hrs water access and an improved level of service.

This translates to more than 200 percent of the total daily water demand of the islands’ residents.

Previously, residents received water every three days.

The water quality analysis from GWI’s Laboratory confirms that the water is consistent with the ground water quality from the aquifer on the island. The design lifecycle of this well is a minimum of 30 years.