$334M to rehabilitate 10 roads in Belle West Housing Scheme

Kaieteur News – Continuing with this year’s miscellaneous road programme, the Ministry of Public Works is preparing to spend some $334 million to rehabilitate 10 roads in Belle West Housing Scheme, Region Three.

Following competitive bidding for the contract to rehabilitate the roads, 10 out of the 33 contractors who had placed bids have been selected to do the job.

According to information provided on the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office website, the projects were awarded on August 16, last.

The NPTAB website states that P. Hariram & Son Contracting, Expert General Contracting Service, Hoosein Logistics & Supplies Inc., Joshi Construction & Establishment, MK Hanif Construction Service, Amic General Contracting Service, VR Construction Inc., Naran Construction, Deodat Sewkumarcharran Construction, and T. Mohan Weeding, Cleaning & General Supply were awarded the contracts to the total sum of $334,599,720.

The project which was estimated to cost some $361,822,425 is divided into 10 lots; (Lot 235 to Lot 244) with Lot 235 estimated at $51,682,500, Lot 236 estimated at $25,776,000, Lot 237 estimated at $25,776,000, Lot 238 estimated at $21,737,450, Lot 239 estimated at $16,217,575, Lot 240 estimated at $21,578,050, Lot 241 estimated at $27,812,650, Lot 242 estimated at $70,221,500, Lot 243 estimated at $73,149,500, and Lot 244 estimated at $27,871,200.

Among the 10 contractors, NPTAB revealed that T. Mohan Weeding, Cleaning & General Supply was given to do Lot 235 for $43,206,000, Deodat Sewkumarcharran Construction was awarded Lot 236 for $21,226,000, Naran Construction was given the contract to do Lot 237 for $23,170,620, VR Construction was awarded Lot 238 for $20,049,200, Amic General Contracting Service was awarded Lot 239 to the tune of $15,276,750, MK Hanif Construction Service was contracted Lot 240 for $20,604,000, Joshi Construction & Establishment was given to execute Lot 241 for $26,505,250, Hoosein Logistics & Supplies Inc. was awarded to complete Lot 242 for $67,271,800, Expert General Contracting Service received the contract for Lot 243 for $70,461,00 and lastly, P. Hariram & Son Contracting will execute the works in Lot 244 to the tune of $26,829,000.

It was reported previously that these roads, the Ministry is scheduled to fix, are in dire need of rehabilitation having been in a deplorable state for some time.

As reported, these projects will form part of the $15.2 billion that was allocated in this year’s budget for the construction and rehabilitation of urban and community roads across the country. Last year, the government would have spent approximately $8.8 billion to upgrade over 300 miscellaneous roads across the country.