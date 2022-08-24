Latest update August 24th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

26 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Aug 24, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health reported that within the last 24 hours, it recorded 26 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 70,841.

The Ministry via its daily dashboard stated too that two patients are still in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 10 persons are in institutional isolation, 309 are in home isolation and seven are quarantined institutionally.

To date, a total of 69,242 persons have recovered from the virus.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Get ready to vote for the Skyexch 6ixty Fan Ball

Get ready to vote for the Skyexch 6ixty Fan Ball

Aug 24, 2022

Kaieteur News- The process by which viewers can vote for the Mystery Fan Ball at the SKYEXCH 6IXTY has been announced. Fans will be able to choose between four randomly chosen deliveries in the Hero...
Read More
Round-of-16 kicks off today

Round-of-16 kicks off today

Aug 24, 2022

Guyana Tourism Authority Director Baksh commits support for Nexgen Golf and GGA

Guyana Tourism Authority Director Baksh commits...

Aug 24, 2022

Petra launches 3rd edition of GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U-18 Football League

Petra launches 3rd edition of GuyOil/Tradewind...

Aug 24, 2022

Marvin Pearson is the new President of the Essequibo Coast Pomeroon FA

Marvin Pearson is the new President of the...

Aug 24, 2022

Narin “excited” with Canada selection for upcoming Over-60 World Cup in Australia

Narin “excited” with Canada selection for...

Aug 24, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]