26 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Latest update August 24th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 24, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health reported that within the last 24 hours, it recorded 26 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 70,841.
The Ministry via its daily dashboard stated too that two patients are still in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 10 persons are in institutional isolation, 309 are in home isolation and seven are quarantined institutionally.
To date, a total of 69,242 persons have recovered from the virus.
