Two patients in COVID-19 ICU, Six new cases detected

Kaieteur News – On Monday, the Ministry of Health reported that within the last 24hour period, they have recorded six new COVID-19 cases with two persons still admitted into the Intensive Care Unit.

The Ministry via its dashboard revealed that 13 persons are in institutional isolation, 360 are in home isolation and three are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 69,162 persons have recovered from the virus.