Praetorian Executive Protection Services Inc. on board with support with the GSSF

Aug 23, 2022 Sports

The Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation (GDDF) is pleased to announce its plans for a Steel Challenge Match sponsored by Praetorian Executive Protection Services Inc., the disclosed in a release.

The GSSF, an affiliate of the Steel Challenge Shooting Association (SCSA), continues to promote this simple, yet action-packed shooting sport to local pistol shooters by organising such matches on a regular basis. Steel Challenge is considered to be the fastest practical shooting competition in the world. All matches comply with all rules and regulations stipulated by the SCSA.

Match Director, Captain Gary Sahai reported that two exciting stages are being planned where competitors will be shooting at 5 steel targets which are arranged in preconfigured positions.

Scoring will be done using a timer which records the time taken for a shooter to complete engaging all 5 targets. The shooter’s time is his/her score, with time added for targets not hit. Scores are entered into a specialised software, and the shooter with the lowest overall time wins the match.

Participants will fall under three divisions, Limited, Production and Wildcat with prizes being awarded to the top three shooters in each division Special medal allocation will be given to the shooter with the fastest string/stage for each division.

At the small hand-over ceremony at Praetorian Executive Protection Services Inc.’s head office situate at Lot Carmichael and Quamina Streets, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Dallas Thomas indicated his delight in sponsoring what promises to be an exciting Match. Thanks were expressed by G.S.S.F.’s Directors in attendance namely, Capt. Gary Sahai, Mr. Andrew Phang and Dr. Pravesh Harry who indicated they look forward to this being an annual event on GSSF’s Shooting calendar.

More information on the GSSF can be found on its website: www.GuyanaSportShooting.com.

 

Sports

