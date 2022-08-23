PM T20 CUP 6 launched, set to start November 11

PM pleased with introduction of Female category

The eagerly awaited Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 6 was officially launched by the GSCL last Sunday at MYO Ground in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.

The three-day tournament will run from November 11-13 and over one million dollars in prizes will be up for grabs.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips congratulated the GSCL Inc for including a female division in this tournament, and increased the prize money from his own personal funds.

That gesture inspired businessman Patrick Khan of Khan’s Trading Enterprise to double the first-place prizes in all categories being contested in this cricket tournament.

In giving the feature address at the launching of this tournament, Prime Minister Phillips noted that the annual event is the main Event for Softball fans across Guyana.

He explained that since taking office and adopting the tournament, it is only natural for him to make the tournament grow bigger than it was before.

“From my interaction with Mr Ian John President of the GSCL, I keep asking him for a women’s tournament, so I am happy this year we have four women’s teams participating. But when I look at the prize money, I think we still got some discrimination there, because if we are saying that this is the first women’s tournament, it can’t be $50,000 for first prize. So, personally, I will contribute to raising this first prize from $50,000 to at least $100,000.

So, I think what we are doing here is sending a strong message to our females; so, even though we are starting with four teams, we expect the category to grow, and hopefully by next year, we have increased prize money and maybe eight teams,” the PM stated.

He explained that female cricket is growing not only internationally, but in Guyana as well, and as part of this development, the PMT 20 Cup wants to play its part in growing the sport.

PM Phillips divulged that those who are managing the tournament, inclusive of him being the patron, would be “putting their money where their mouth is.” With the prize money for the females raised, Phillips relayed that he is expecting top-quality performance from the females.

“My vision is that the tournament must grow; it must remain a signature event every year, as we have a lot of people who follow the teams and they come to Guyana too. From a tourism standpoint, it adds to the whole development of Guyana.”

The Prime Minister also noted that the tournament would be a high point, as it commences right after CPL, and he is looking forward to being part of it and seeing it grow.

Businessman Patrick Khan of Khan’s Trading Enterprise vowed to double the first-place prizes of the three categories contesting; the Male Legends (O50), Male Masters (O40), All-stars and $100,000 towards the Female All-stars.

The prizes in the various categories up for the taking this year are: Masters (Over 50) Winner: $600,000 + trophy

Man of the series: One flat screen 50” TV (valued at $140,000)

Masters (40 years and over) Winner: $600,000 + trophy

Man of the series: One flat screen 50” TV (valued at $140,000)

All- stars (open to all ages) Winner: $600,000 + trophy

Man of the series: One flat screen 50” TV (valued at $140,000)

4-Team Female T20 (open to all ages) Winner: $200,000 + trophy

The defending champions are Regal in the Legends Category, Fisherman in the masters O45 category, and Ariel All-stars in the Open category.

The sponsors on board for this event are: Banks DIH Limited (Rainforest Water), Danny Persaud (youtuber) At our Life ARD, Trophy Stall, P&P Insurance, Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, PRO Signs, I&S Trading, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Atlantic Marine Supplies Inc, Tourism Guyana, Reliance Services, Crown Mining Supplies, Rudisa Motor (Guy) Inc, Free Lancer Advertiser Inc, Krsna & Balram Printery, Parsram Discount Store and Rajiv Ghandi University.