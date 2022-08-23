Latest update August 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM

New Doctors Clinic supports Everest CC camp

Aug 23, 2022

New Doctor’s Clinic has supported the Everest Cricket Club camp which commenced recently. This is the second such camp being held by the club during the school vacation.

Satyendra Khemraj (3rd from right) presents the equipment to Travis Mohamed in the presence of members of the club.

Satyendra Khemraj of New Doctor’s Clinic presented over $100,000 worth in coaching equipment to coach Travis Mohamed which will assist him in performing his duties.

Khemraj said he is pleased to render assistance to the club as they look to unearth new talent.

Mohamed expressed gratitude to Khemraj.

 

