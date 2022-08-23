Massy rolls out grocery voucher programme for abused women

Kaieteur News – One hundred women are set to benefit from Massy Group Guyana’s $1.5 million Women’s Grocery Voucher Programme dubbed ‘SAFE – Stop Abuse, Stay Empowered’ which was launched last Friday at the company’s distribution headquarters at Montrose on the East Coast of Demerara.

Under this initiative, which is being done in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (MHSSS), each woman will receive a grocery voucher valued at $15,000. The vouchers are redeemable at any of the five Massy Stores located at Providence, Plantation Turkeyen, Montrose, Vreed-en-Hoop and Ruimveldt, the company said in a release.

The project aims to assist women who are in abusive situations, and the MHSS will screen and identify those 100 recipients. Mr. Navindra Thakur, Senior. Vice President of the Group, spoke about the Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility Projects over the years with specifics to women empowerment and committed to the Group continuing the SAFE Grocery voucher programme in the years ahead.

Meanwhile, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud said, “I am very happy to have this collaboration with Massy as it ensures that an initiative that I have long wanted to happen really manifest in the sense that we are able to provide survivors of domestic violence with the where withal to provide for themselves, with our support, when they are leaving their homes.”

Financial abuse occurs in almost every domestic abuse situation and because of this, many people in such situations cannot provide for themselves thus they find it difficult to leave. The Minister said Massy’s financial contribution will help survivors to procure basic needs when they leave. “I want to thank Massy for coming on board as the first company in this invaluable step,” she said, while adding that the Ministry will continue to seek more support for those affected by domestic violence.

Notably, the Women’s Grocery Voucher Initiative is just one part of Massy’s 2022 activities to support its staff and the wider community as it relates to mental health well-being and professional life, suicide prevention and domestic violence. Assistant Vice President and Head of the Group’s Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Steering Committee, Mr. Christpen Bobb-Semple shared that the objectives of the SAFE grocery voucher programme are two-fold.

First it seeks to empower women by bringing immediate relief so that they do not have to second guess and subject themselves to abusive and at-risk situations. And, secondly, the programme will provide counselling to men to engender positive coping behaviours. He also shared some of the activities the Group has embarked upon for 2022.

Among them is on Wednesday, August 3rd employees participated in a zoom session with representatives from the Mental Health Unit, Ministry of Health covering “Mental Health Wellbeing in my Personal and Professional Life.”

Massy also plans to conduct classroom sessions for those employees who were unable to join the virtual discussion. On August 8th, employees completed a Life -Skills and Well-Being Assessment. Coming out of this exercise, employees have been receiving the necessary support based on the assessment findings.

Additionally, Massy said on September 10, 2022, and October 10, 2022, employees will be encouraged to wear yellow and green on World Suicide Prevention Day and World Mental Health Day respectively. The company will also distribute tokens to help observe the days. Banners will also be used to communicate awareness and prevention education.

The Massy Group also partnered with the E.R. Burrowes School of Art and launched an art competition on August 8th where participants have to depict the theme ‘Creating Hope Through Action’ on their canvas paintings. Four winners will be selected in two age categories, 13-17 years and 18-35 years. A total of $150,000 is up for grabs. Persons are encouraged to visit the Facebook pages for any of the Group’s operating companies for more details. Entries are due by September 10, 2022.

Apart from the Women’s Grocery Voucher Programme, Massy said its partnership with the MHSSS this year also includes working directly in selected communities to engender change in men. We will be supported by trained and qualified counselors.